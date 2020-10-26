OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

On October 26, 2020, OneMain raised its minimum quarterly dividend 36% to $0.45 per share payable on November 17, 2020 to record holders of the company's common stock as of the close of business on November 9, 2020. The company expects to maintain a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share going forward. Excess dividends above the minimum will be evaluated by the Board every first and third quarters, as is consistent with prior quarters and the company's capital allocation strategy.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) today reported pretax income of $341 million and net income of $250 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $297 million and $248 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.86 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.82 in the prior year quarter.

"Our third quarter financial results reflected continued strength across the core drivers of our business, as well as our focused efforts to support customers during this period of uncertainty," said Doug Shulman, President and CEO of OneMain. "Advanced data and analytics are driving our sophisticated underwriting and continued innovation, enabling OneMain to continue to enhance and strategically evolve our business while driving strong returns for all stakeholders."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment (“C&I”)

C&I generated adjusted pretax income of $393 million and adjusted net income of $294 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $317 million and $241 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.19 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.77 in the prior year quarter.

Management runs the business based on C&I adjusted net income excluding the change in loan loss reserves net of tax, which was $294 million for the third quarter of 2020 and represented a 5% increase versus the prior year period. Management believes this reflects the capital generation of the business.

Originations totaled $2.9 billion in the third quarter of 2020, down 21% from $3.7 billion in the prior year quarter. The percentage of secured originations was 53% in the third quarter of 2020, down from 55% in the prior year quarter.

Ending net finance receivables reached $17.8 billion at September 30, 2020, flat with $17.8 billion in the prior year quarter. Secured receivables represented 53% of ending net finance receivables at September 30, 2020, up from 51% in the prior year quarter.

Average net finance receivables were $17.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, up 2% from $17.5 billion in the prior year quarter.

Yield was 24.34% in the third quarter of 2020, up from 24.07% in the prior year quarter. The increase generally reflected improvement in late stage delinquencies.

Interest income in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.1 billion, reflecting a $26 million increase compared to the prior year period due to higher average receivables.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $232 million in the third quarter of 2020, down from $277 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact of lower delinquencies in the portfolio.

The 30-89 day delinquency ratio was 1.95% at September 30, 2020, up from 1.63% at June 30, 2020 and down from 2.30% at September 30, 2019.

The 90+ day delinquency ratio was 1.49% at September 30, 2020, down from 1.89% at June 30, 2020 and down from 1.93% at September 30, 2019.

The net charge-off ratio was 5.20% in the third quarter of 2020, down from 6.33% in the second quarter of 2020 and up from 5.17% in the prior year quarter.

Operating expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $302 million, down 10% from $335 million in the prior year quarter reflecting our efforts to tightly manage costs as well as variable expenses associated with lower loan origination volume.

Other

During the third quarter of 2020, Other generated an adjusted pretax loss of $2 million, consistent with $2 million in the prior year quarter. Other consists of our liquidating servicing activity from the SpringCastle Portfolio and our non-originating legacy operations, which includes primarily our liquidating real estate loans.

Funding and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the company had principal debt balances outstanding of $17.8 billion, 47% of which was secured and 53% of which was unsecured. The company had $1.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents, which included $233 million of cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Our cash and cash equivalents, together with our potential borrowings of $7.2 billion of undrawn committed capacity under our 14 revolving conduit facilities, and $8.3 billion of unencumbered personal loans, provides a liquidity runway through 2022 under numerous stress scenarios and assuming no access to the capital markets. This liquidity runway calculation contemplates all the cash needs of the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance and Other using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for certain costs, primarily interest expense and other expenses, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are key performance measures used by management in evaluating the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) and Other adjusted pretax income (loss) represent income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes direct costs associated with COVID-19, net losses resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, net gain on sale of cost method investment, restructuring charges, additional net gain on sale of SpringCastle interests, lower of cost and fair value adjustment on loans held for sale, and net loss on sale of real estate loans. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

Management also uses pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the net charge-offs during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. Management believes that the Company’s reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

Management utilizes these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH’s executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Interest income $ 1,089 $ 1,077 $ 1,065 $ 3,273 $ 3,020 Interest expense (255 ) (271 ) (244 ) (781 ) (717 ) Provision for finance receivable losses (231 ) (423 ) (282 ) (1,186 ) (836 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 603 383 539 1,306 1,467 Other Revenues: Insurance 109 109 117 334 341 Investment 17 29 21 56 71 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt (38 ) — (2 ) (38 ) (35 ) Net gain on sale of real estate loans — — — — 3 Other (1) 13 10 20 38 80 Total other revenues 101 148 156 390 460 Other Expenses: Operating expenses (320 ) (323 ) (351 ) (993 ) (1,031 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (43 ) (90 ) (47 ) (201 ) (141 ) Total other expenses (363 ) (413 ) (398 ) (1,194 ) (1,172 ) Income before income taxes 341 118 297 502 755 Income taxes (2) (91 ) (29 ) (49 ) (131 ) (161 ) Net income $ 250 $ 89 $ 248 $ 371 $ 594 Weighted average number of diluted shares 134.5 134.4 136.4 135.0 136.3 Diluted EPS $ 1.86 $ 0.66 $ 1.82 $ 2.75 $ 4.36 Book value per basic share $ 23.25 $ 23.61 $ 30.09 $ 23.25 $ 30.09 Return on assets 4.5 % 1.5 % 4.5 % 2.2 % 3.7 % Provision for finance receivable losses 231 423 282 1,186 836 Less: Net charge-offs (231 ) (281 ) (228 ) (809 ) (769 ) Change in allowance for finance receivable losses $ — $ 142 $ 54 $ 377 $ 67

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) 3Q20, YTD 3Q20, and YTD 3Q19 include an additional net gain on the sale of the SpringCastle interests and the fair value impairment of the remaining loans in finance receivables held for sale. YTD 3Q19 also includes a gain on sale related to an investment held at cost. (2) 3Q19 and YTD 3Q19 include $22 of discrete tax benefits.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,944 $ 2,740 $ 1,393 Investment securities 1,882 1,862 1,779 Net finance receivables 17,817 17,721 17,791 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves (778 ) (791 ) (762 ) Allowance for finance receivable losses (2,324 ) (2,324 ) (798 ) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance receivable losses 14,715 14,606 16,231 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 497 487 434 Goodwill 1,422 1,422 1,422 Other intangible assets 315 324 352 Other assets (1) 1,082 1,067 799 Total assets $ 21,857 $ 22,508 $ 22,410 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Long-term debt $ 17,531 $ 18,010 $ 17,021 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities 620 630 646 Deferred and accrued taxes 55 124 37 Other liabilities 528 573 612 Total liabilities 18,734 19,337 18,316 Common stock 1 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,651 1,648 1,686 Accumulated other comprehensive income 79 65 38 Retained earnings 1,392 1,457 2,369 Total shareholders’ equity 3,123 3,171 4,094 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 21,857 $ 22,508 $ 22,410

(1) Effective 1Q20, the Finance Receivables Held for Sale are included within 'Other assets'. Prior periods' balance sheet presentations have been revised to conform with this new alignment.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) As of or Quarter-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Non-TDR Net Finance Receivables $ 17,116 $ 17,019 $ 17,196 TDR Net Finance Receivables 701 702 595 Net Finance Receivables $ 17,817 $ 17,721 $ 17,791 Average Net Receivables $ 17,740 $ 17,909 $ 17,434 Average Daily Debt Balances 17,546 19,772 16,271 Origination Volume 2,887 2,047 3,657 Non-TDR Allowance $ 2,003 $ 2,003 $ 556 TDR Allowance 321 321 242 Allowance $ 2,324 $ 2,324 $ 798 Non-TDR Allowance Ratio 11.70 % 11.77 % 3.23 % TDR Allowance Ratio 45.85 % 45.80 % 40.73 % Allowance Ratio 13.05 % 13.12 % 4.49 % Gross Charge-Offs $ 274 $ 321 $ 260 Recoveries (43 ) (40 ) (32 ) Net Charge-Offs $ 231 $ 281 $ 228 Gross Charge-Off Ratio 6.14 % 7.21 % 5.92 % Recovery Ratio (0.95 %) (0.89 %) (0.73 %) Net Charge-Off Ratio 5.19 % 6.32 % 5.19 % 30-89 Delinquency $ 346 $ 289 $ 409 30+ Delinquency 612 624 751 60+ Delinquency 397 456 506 90+ Delinquency 266 335 342 30-89 Delinquency Ratio 1.95 % 1.63 % 2.30 % 30+ Delinquency Ratio 3.44 % 3.52 % 4.22 % 60+ Delinquency Ratio 2.23 % 2.57 % 2.84 % 90+ Delinquency Ratio 1.49 % 1.89 % 1.92 %

Note: Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of net finance receivables. Charge-off and recovery ratios are calculated as a percentage of average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. BALANCE SHEET METRICS (UNAUDITED) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,944 $ 2,740 $ 1,393 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes 233 240 230 Unencumbered personal loans 8,345 8,749 8,537 Undrawn conduit facilities 7,200 7,100 6,850 Long-term debt $ 17,531 $ 18,010 $ 17,021 Less: Junior subordinated debt (172 ) (172 ) (172 ) Adjusted Debt $ 17,359 $ 17,838 $ 16,849 Less: Available cash and cash equivalents (1,711 ) (2,500 ) (1,163 ) Net Adjusted Debt $ 15,648 $ 15,338 $ 15,686 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 3,123 $ 3,171 $ 4,094 Less: Goodwill (1,422 ) (1,422 ) (1,422 ) Less: Other intangible assets (315 ) (324 ) (352 ) Plus: Junior subordinated debt 172 172 172 Adjusted Tangible Common Equity $ 1,558 $ 1,597 $ 2,492 Plus: Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (1) 1,742 1,742 607 Adjusted Capital $ 3,300 $ 3,339 $ 3,099 Net Leverage (Net Adjusted Debt to Adjusted Capital) 4.7 x 4.6 x 5.1 x

(1) Income taxes assume a 25% statutory tax rate for 2020 and a 24% statutory tax rate for 2019 periods.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON RECEIVABLES (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Revenue (1) 25.7 % 25.5 % 26.7 % 25.7 % 26.7 % Net Charge-Off (5.2 %) (6.3 %) (5.2 %) (6.0 %) (6.2 %) Risk Adjusted Margin 20.5 % 19.2 % 21.5 % 19.7 % 20.6 % Operating Expenses (7.2 %) (7.3 %) (8.0 %) (7.4 %) (8.3 %) Unlevered Return on Receivables 13.4 % 11.9 % 13.5 % 12.3 % 12.3 % Interest Expense (5.7 %) (6.1 %) (5.6 %) (5.8 %) (5.7 %) Change in Allowance — % (3.2 %) (1.2 %) (2.8 %) (0.5 %) Income Tax Expense (2.1 %) (0.7 %) (1.1 %) (1.0 %) (1.3 %) Return on Receivables 5.6 % 2.0 % 5.7 % 2.7 % 4.8 %

Note: All ratios are based on consolidated results as a percentage of average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding. (1) Revenue includes interest income on finance receivables plus other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Consumer & Insurance $ 351 $ 128 $ 312 $ 530 $ 814 Other (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (5 ) (2 ) Segment to GAAP Adjustment (8 ) (9 ) (13 ) (23 ) (57 ) Income Before Income Taxes - GAAP basis $ 341 $ 118 $ 297 $ 502 $ 755 Pretax Income - Segment Accounting Basis $ 351 $ 128 $ 312 $ 530 $ 814 Direct Costs Associated with COVID-19 4 6 — 13 — Acquisition-Related Transaction and Integration Expenses 2 2 2 10 16 Net Loss on Repurchases and Repayments of Debt (1) 35 — 2 35 30 Net Gain on Sale of Cost Method Investment — — — — (11 ) Restructuring Charges 1 7 1 7 5 Consumer & Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income (non-GAAP) $ 393 $ 143 $ 317 $ 595 $ 854 Pretax Loss - Segment Accounting Basis $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ (5 ) $ (2 ) Additional Net Gain on Sale of SpringCastle Interests (4 ) — — (4 ) (7 ) Lower of Cost or Fair Value Adjustment (2) 4 — — 4 — Net Loss on Sale of Real Estate Loans (3) — — — — 1 Other Adjusted Pretax Loss (non-GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ (5 ) $ (8 ) Springleaf Debt Discount Accretion $ (4 ) $ (5 ) $ (5 ) $ (14 ) $ (16 ) OMFH LLR Provision Catch-up — (2 ) (4 ) (3 ) (18 ) OMFH Receivable Premium Amortization — (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (11 ) OMFH Receivable Discount Accretion 2 4 4 11 9 Other (6 ) (5 ) (6 ) (15 ) (21 ) Total Segment to GAAP Adjustment $ (8 ) $ (9 ) $ (13 ) $ (23 ) $ (57 )

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Amounts differ from those presented on "Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)" page as a result of purchase accounting adjustments that are not applicable on a Segment Accounting Basis. (2) In 3Q20 and YTD 3Q20, the carrying value of our remaining real estate loans classified in finance receivables held for sale exceeded their fair value, and accordingly, the loans have been marked to fair value with an impairment being recorded in other revenue. (3) In YTD 3Q19, the gain on the sale of the real estate loans sold has been combined with the resulting fair value impairment of the remaining loans in finance receivables held for sale.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF KEY SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Consumer & Insurance $ 17,826 $ 17,732 $ 17,825 Other — — — Segment to GAAP Adjustment (9 ) (11 ) (34 ) Net Finance Receivables - GAAP basis (1) $ 17,817 $ 17,721 $ 17,791 Consumer & Insurance $ 2,342 $ 2,342 $ 822 Other — — — Segment to GAAP Adjustment (18 ) (18 ) (24 ) Allowance for Finance Receivable Losses - GAAP basis (1) $ 2,324 $ 2,324 $ 798

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, we converted all purchased credit impaired finance receivables to purchased credit deteriorated finance receivables in accordance with ASC Topic 326, which resulted in the gross-up of net finance receivables and allowance for finance receivable losses of $15 on January 1, 2020.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Interest income $ 1,086 $ 1,074 $ 1,060 $ 3,260 $ 3,013 Interest expense (250 ) (266 ) (238 ) (765 ) (700 ) Provision for finance receivable losses (232 ) (422 ) (277 ) (1,184 ) (816 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 604 386 545 1,311 1,497 Insurance 109 109 117 334 341 Investment 17 29 21 56 72 Other 8 6 16 25 48 Total other revenues 134 144 154 415 461 Operating expenses (302 ) (297 ) (335 ) (930 ) (963 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (43 ) (90 ) (47 ) (201 ) (141 ) Total other expenses (345 ) (387 ) (382 ) (1,131 ) (1,104 ) Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 393 143 317 595 854 Income taxes (1) (99 ) (36 ) (76 ) (149 ) (205 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 294 $ 107 $ 241 $ 446 $ 649 Weighted average number of diluted shares 134.5 134.4 136.4 135.0 136.3 C&I adjusted diluted EPS (2) $ 2.19 $ 0.80 $ 1.77 $ 3.31 $ 4.76

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% statutory tax rate for 2020 and a 24% statutory tax rate for 2019 periods. (2) C&I adjusted diluted EPS is calculated as the C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Revenue (1) 26.4 % 25.3 % 26.5 % 25.8 % 26.6 % Net Charge-Off (5.2 %) (6.3 %) (5.2 %) (6.0 %) (6.1 %) Risk Adjusted Margin 21.2 % 19.0 % 21.3 % 19.8 % 20.5 % Operating Expenses (6.8 %) (6.7 %) (7.6 %) (6.9 %) (7.7 %) Unlevered Return on Receivables 14.4 % 12.3 % 13.7 % 12.9 % 12.8 % Interest Expense (5.6 %) (6.0 %) (5.4 %) (5.7 %) (5.6 %) Change in Allowance — % (3.2 %) (1.1 %) (2.8 %) (0.4 %) Income Tax Expense (2) (2.2 %) (0.8 %) (1.7 %) (1.1 %) (1.6 %) Return on Receivables 6.6 % 2.4 % 5.5 % 3.3 % 5.2 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. All ratios are shown as a percentage of C&I average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding. (1) Revenue includes interest income on finance receivables plus other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims. (2) Income taxes assume a 25% statutory tax rate for 2020 and a 24% statutory tax rate for 2019 periods.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE CAPITAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Provision for finance receivable losses $ 232 $ 422 $ 277 $ 1,184 $ 816 Less: Net charge-offs (232 ) (282 ) (227 ) (810 ) (767 ) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP) — 140 50 374 49 Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 393 143 317 595 854 Pretax capital generation(1) (non-GAAP) 393 283 367 969 903 Capital generation, net of tax(1), (2) (non-GAAP) $ 294 $ 212 $ 279 $ 727 $ 686 Beginning Adjusted Capital $ 3,339 $ 3,105 $ 3,367 Capital Generation, net of tax(1), (2) (non-GAAP) 294 212 727 Less: Common Stock Repurchased and Retired — — (45 ) Less: Cash Dividends (315 ) (44 ) (747 ) Capital Returns (315 ) (44 ) (792 ) Less: Adjustments to C&I, net of tax (2), (3) (43 ) (17 ) (72 ) Less: Change in the Assumed Tax Rate (2) — — (8 ) Less: Withholding Tax on Share-based Compensation — — (6 ) Less: Adjusted Other Net Loss, net of tax (2) (non-GAAP) (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) Plus: Other Comprehensive Income 14 71 35 Plus: Purchased Credit Deteriorated Finance Receivables Gross-up, net of tax (2), (4) — — 11 Plus: Other Intangibles Amortization 9 10 28 Plus: Share-based Compensation Expense, net of forfeitures 3 3 13 Other (18 ) 66 (2 ) Ending Adjusted Capital $ 3,300 $ 3,339 $ 3,300

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Pretax capital generation represents adjusted pretax income excluding change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP). Capital generation represents adjusted net income excluding change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (non-GAAP). (2) Income taxes assume a 25% statutory tax rate for 2020 and a 24% statutory tax rate for 2019 periods. (3) Includes the effects of purchase accounting adjustments excluding loan loss reserves. (4) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, we converted all purchased credit impaired finance receivables to purchased credit deteriorated finance receivables in accordance with ASC Topic 326, which resulted in the gross-up of net finance receivables and allowance for finance receivable losses of $15 on January 1, 2020.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER AND INSURANCE SEGMENT - KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) As of or Quarter-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Non-TDR Net Finance Receivables $ 17,083 $ 16,982 $ 17,159 TDR Net Finance Receivables 743 750 666 Net Finance Receivables (1) $ 17,826 $ 17,732 $ 17,825 Average Net Receivables $ 17,750 $ 17,921 $ 17,469 Origination Volume 2,887 2,047 3,657 Non-TDR Allowance $ 1,998 $ 1,998 $ 558 TDR Allowance 344 344 264 Allowance (1) $ 2,342 $ 2,342 $ 822 Non-TDR Allowance Ratio 11.70 % 11.77 % 3.25 % TDR Allowance Ratio 46.33 % 45.92 % 39.72 % Allowance Ratio 13.14 % 13.21 % 4.61 % Gross Charge-Offs $ 274 $ 322 $ 263 Recoveries (42 ) (40 ) (36 ) Net Charge-Offs $ 232 $ 282 $ 227 Gross Charge-Off Ratio 6.15 % 7.22 % 5.98 % Recovery Ratio (0.95 %) (0.89 %) (0.81 %) Net Charge-Off Ratio 5.20 % 6.33 % 5.17 % 30-89 Delinquency $ 348 $ 290 $ 411 30+ Delinquency 614 625 754 60+ Delinquency 398 456 508 90+ Delinquency 266 335 343 30-89 Delinquency Ratio 1.95 % 1.63 % 2.30 % 30+ Delinquency Ratio 3.44 % 3.52 % 4.23 % 60+ Delinquency Ratio 2.23 % 2.57 % 2.85 % 90+ Delinquency Ratio 1.49 % 1.89 % 1.93 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I net finance receivables. Charge-off and recovery ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding. (1) For reconciliation to GAAP, see "Reconciliation of Key Segment Metrics (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)."

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OTHER (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Interest income $ 1 $ 1 $ 2 $ 4 $ 7 Interest expense (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (4 ) Net interest income — — 1 1 3 Other revenues 4 4 5 12 20 Other expenses (6 ) (5 ) (8 ) (18 ) (31 ) Adjusted pretax loss (non-GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ (5 ) $ (8 ) Net finance receivables held for sale (1) $ 54 $ 61 $ 70 $ 54 $ 70

Note: Other financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. (1) Effective 1Q20, the Net Finance Receivables Held for Sale are included within 'Other assets' on our Consolidated Balance Sheets. Prior periods' balance sheet presentations have been revised to conform with this new alignment.

