 

WITT O’BRIEN’S AND BC MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ANNUAL EVENT IMPACT MANAGEMENT STUDY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 21:30  |  25   |   |   

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”), announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 9th Annual Event Impact Management Study and will partner with the owner of the study, BC Management, a division of Castellan Solutions.

The study assesses how organizations prepare for events and how those events impact organizations. The findings will highlight activation of business continuity plans, impacts to business and personnel, downtime experienced, overall financial loss, and lessons learned.

“We believe the findings from this year’s Event Impact Management Study will be more important than ever.  In addition to the serious implications for people’s health, COVID-19 has significantly disrupted organizations across the globe,” said Devin Sirmenis, Managing Director, Corporate Resilience. “The pandemic has offered never-before-seen challenges, many of which existing business continuity programs and teams were not prepared to handle.”

Witt O’Brien’s is supporting dozens of organizations with their COVID-19 response, including multinational businesses in financial services, transportation, technology, manufacturing, energy, and media. In the public sector, this support includes states, territories, counties, hospitals, health systems, and universities across the United States. Witt O’Brien’s helps organizations maximize access to Federal response funding and augment emergency operations.

To participate in the 2020 Event Impact Management Study, please click here. The survey takes approximately 20-30 minutes to complete and individual contact and organization information remain confidential. The deadline to participate is December 16, 2020, and all survey respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the report as well as a consultation session with a seasoned Witt O’Brien’s practitioner.

* * * * *

Witt O’Brien’s is a leader in crisis and emergency management. Its COVID-19 support for businesses includes crisis management, business continuity, emergency management, and communications. It also partners with governments, hospitals, universities, and others to maximize U.S. Federal funding and execute COVID-19 response programs. Witt O’Brien’s is a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

BC Management is the leading provider of executive staffing and research services for the business continuity profession worldwide. BC Management provides contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing solutions across all risk disciplines and offers data-driven research studies covering compensation assessments, program effectiveness and industry trends.

Castellan Solutions As the largest provider of business continuity management solutions – spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing – Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Headquartered in Audubon, PA, Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners, a technology focused private equity firm based in Atlanta, GA.

CONTACT: Media Contact
Sean Fitzgerald
sfitzgerald@wittobriens.com
1-310-384-5643

SEACOR Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...