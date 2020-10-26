Exco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results on December 2, 2020

A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) which can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 1826929.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of business on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/waffpdbt a few minutes before the event.

For those unable to participate on December 3, 2020, an archived version will be available on the Exco website. Also, a replay will be available until December 11, 2020 by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406.

