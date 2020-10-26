American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Block Reinsurance Agreement With Global Atlantic; Expected to Result in $375 Million to $400 Million of Additional Excess Capital at AFG

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced today that it has entered into a reinsurance agreement with Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company (“Commonwealth”), a subsidiary of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited (“Global Atlantic”). Through its subsidiaries, Global Atlantic offers a broad range of retirement, life and reinsurance products, and is rated “A” by A.M. Best.

Under the terms of the agreement, AFG’s Annuity subsidiary, Great American Life Insurance Company (“GALIC”), ceded approximately $5.7 billion (statutory basis) of inforce traditional fixed and indexed annuities, representing approximately 15% of its inforce business, and transferred related investment assets to Commonwealth.