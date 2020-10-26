 

Comfort Systems USA Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income was $50.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, as compared to $36.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 included a $0.17 benefit from a discrete tax item. Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $714.1 million compared to $706.9 million in 2019. The Company reported operating cash flow of $52.6 million in the current quarter compared to $73.1 million in 2019. Backlog as of September 30, 2020 was $1.43 billion as compared to $1.53 billion as of June 30, 2020 and $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2019. On a same-store basis, backlog decreased from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2019 to $1.34 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our amazing teams have risen to the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic. Our earnings increased strongly compared to the same quarter last year, and our cash flow during 2020 has been truly phenomenal. Our decline in backlog reflects delays in bookings and starts at certain of our large project companies; however, our bidding activity is good and our service operations are near pre-pandemic levels with strong profitability.”

The Company reported net income of $107.3 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $80.3 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in 2019. The Company also reported revenue of $2.16 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $1.90 billion in 2019. Operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $216.4 million, as compared to $99.7 million in 2019.

Mr. Lane concluded, “We are gratified by our performance this year despite the extraordinary challenges created by the global pandemic, and our outlook is much better than we expected just a few short months ago. We currently expect our full-year 2020 results will significantly surpass our record results in 2019, and we are confident of solid profitability and cash flow in 2021. However, given the potential for air pockets resulting from delays in project bookings and starts, we expect incremental challenges during the first half of 2021, and in light of current risks and uncertainties, we continue to prepare for a wide range of economic circumstances over the coming quarters.”

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and position on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The call-in number for this conference call is 1-888-713-4218, and enter 19158926 as the passcode. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com under the Investor tab. A replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website on the next business day following the call.

Comfort Systems USA is a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, with 137 locations in 112 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historic in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) concerning future developments and their effect on the Company. While the Company’s management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates. All comments concerning the Company’s expectations for future revenue and operating results are based on the Company’s forecasts for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and assumptions that could cause actual future results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the use of incorrect estimates for bidding a fixed-price contract; undertaking contractual commitments that exceed the Company’s labor resources; failing to perform contractual obligations efficiently enough to maintain profitability; national or regional weakness in construction activity and economic conditions; the Company’s business being negatively affected by health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; financial difficulties affecting projects, vendors, customers, or subcontractors; the Company’s backlog failing to translate into actual revenue or profits; failure of third party subcontractors and suppliers to complete work as anticipated; difficulty in obtaining or increased costs associated with bonding and insurance; impairment to goodwill; errors in the Company’s percentage-of-completion method of accounting; the result of competition in the Company’s markets; the Company’s decentralized management structure; material failure to comply with varying state and local laws, regulations or requirements; debarment from bidding on or performing government contracts; shortages of labor and specialty building materials; retention of key management; seasonal fluctuations in the demand for mechanical systems; the imposition of past and future liability from environmental, safety, and health regulations including the inherent risk associated with self-insurance; adverse litigation results; an increase in our effective tax rate; an information technology failure or cyber security breach; and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company’s results to differ from its projected results, please see its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

— Financial tables follow —

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

2020

 

%

 

 

2019

 

%

 

 

2020

 

%

 

 

2019

 

%

 

Revenue

 

$

714,099

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

706,918

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

2,157,698

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

1,895,693

 

 

100.0

 

%

Cost of services

 

 

566,903

 

 

79.4

 

%

 

 

564,216

 

 

79.8

 

%

 

 

1,747,714

 

 

81.0

 

%

 

 

1,526,310

 

 

80.5

 

%

Gross profit

 

 

147,196

 

 

20.6

 

%

 

 

142,702

 

 

20.2

 

%

 

 

409,984

 

 

19.0

 

%

 

 

369,383

 

 

19.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SG&A

 

 

90,888

 

 

12.7

 

%

 

 

90,006

 

 

12.7

 

%

 

 

268,857

 

 

12.5

 

%

 

 

253,417

 

 

13.4

 

%

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(377

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

 

(708

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

 

(1,243

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

 

(1,119

)

 

(0.1

)

%

Operating income

 

 

56,685

 

 

7.9

 

%

 

 

53,404

 

 

7.6

 

%

 

 

142,370

 

 

6.6

 

%

 

 

117,085

 

 

6.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(1,726

)

 

(0.2

)

%

 

 

(2,697

)

 

(0.4

)

%

 

 

(6,805

)

 

(0.3

)

%

 

 

(6,717

)

 

(0.4

)

%

Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations

 

 

3,423

 

 

0.5

 

%

 

 

(2,004

)

 

(0.3

)

%

 

 

1,824

 

 

0.1

 

%

 

 

(3,924

)

 

(0.2

)

%

Other income

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

58,367

 

 

8.2

 

%

 

 

48,706

 

 

6.9

 

%

 

 

137,399

 

 

6.4

 

%

 

 

106,611

 

 

5.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

8,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,473

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,339

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

50,088

 

 

7.0

 

%

 

$

36,233

 

 

5.1

 

%

 

$

107,299

 

 

5.0

 

%

 

$

80,272

 

 

4.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.37

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.93

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.18

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

1.36

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.92

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

36,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,891

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

36,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,170

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) — (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

50,088

 

 

 

 

$

36,233

 

 

 

 

 

$

107,299

 

 

 

 

$

80,272

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

8,279

 

 

 

 

 

12,473

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,100

 

 

 

 

 

26,339

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

(167

)

 

 

 

Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations

 

 

(3,423

)

 

 

 

 

2,004

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,824

)

 

 

 

 

3,924

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

1,726

 

 

 

 

 

2,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,805

 

 

 

 

 

6,717

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(377

)

 

 

 

 

(708

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,243

)

 

 

 

 

(1,119

)

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

15,350

 

 

 

 

 

13,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

46,124

 

 

 

 

 

38,443

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

71,658

 

 

10.0

%

$

66,120

 

 

9.4

%

 

$

187,251

 

 

8.7

%

$

154,409

 

 

8.1

%

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

70,540

 

$

50,788

Billed accounts receivable, net

 

 

608,861

 

 

619,037

Unbilled accounts receivable, net

 

 

46,509

 

 

55,542

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net

 

 

25,382

 

 

2,736

Other current assets, net

 

 

60,004

 

 

62,081

Total current assets

 

 

811,296

 

 

790,184

Property and equipment, net

 

 

119,131

 

 

109,796

Goodwill

 

 

420,782

 

 

332,447

Identifiable intangible assets, net

 

 

201,998

 

 

159,974

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

124,762

 

 

112,611

Total assets

 

$

1,677,969

 

$

1,505,012

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

70

 

$

20,817

Accounts payable

 

 

176,484

 

 

196,195

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

 

 

217,454

 

 

166,918

Other current liabilities

 

 

261,335

 

 

224,067

Total current liabilities

 

 

655,343

 

 

607,997

Long-term debt, net

 

 

222,213

 

 

205,318

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

132,287

 

 

106,393

Total liabilities

 

 

1,009,843

 

 

919,708

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

668,126

 

 

585,304

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,677,969

 

$

1,505,012

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Cash provided by (used in):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

$

52,614

 

 

$

73,115

 

 

$

216,400

 

 

$

99,715

 

Investing activities

 

$

(15,355

)

 

$

(4,707

)

 

$

(130,514

)

 

$

(216,053

)

Financing activities

 

$

(19,970

)

 

$

(64,832

)

 

$

(66,134

)

 

$

111,081

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash from operating activities

 

$

52,614

 

 

$

73,115

 

 

$

216,400

 

 

$

99,715

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(4,920

)

 

 

(6,961

)

 

 

(19,459

)

 

 

(22,641

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

512

 

 

 

815

 

 

 

1,890

 

 

 

1,447

 

Free cash flow

 

$

48,206

 

 

$

66,969

 

 

$

198,831

 

 

$

78,521

 

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

