 

1847 Goedeker Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of 100% Ownership in Appliances Connection, a Leading Online Retailer of Household Appliances with Projected 2020 Revenue of $300M

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedeker’s" or the "Company"), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, announced today the entry into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Appliances Connection, one of the leading retailers of household appliances in the U.S. In a deal valued at $210,000,000, the acquisition will be financed with a combination of cash and equity and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The combined entities are expected to generate approximately $400M of revenue and $30M in EBITDA in 2021, making 1847 Goedeker one of the most attractive, large independent online appliance retailers. The principals from Appliances Connection, Albert, and Elie Fouerti, will continue in their current leadership roles and Albert Fouerti will join the board of directors of 1847 Goedeker.

Doug Moore, CEO of 1847 Goedeker stated: “I am thrilled that we have reached a Definitive Agreement to acquire Appliances Connection, a 20-year-old company with a sterling reputation and strong management. We are addressing a $21B US household appliance market growing at 13.7% CAGR (expected to reach $40B by 2025). Together with Appliances Connection, we will significantly increase our operational strengths and realize substantial synergies by combining marketing, logistics, delivery, and installation platform for continued strong top and bottom-line growth. As I have stated publicly, my vision is to become the most profitable online retailer of appliances in the U.S. This acquisition catapults us into becoming the fastest growing online appliance retailer in the U.S. today.”

CEO of Appliances Connection, Albert Fouerti, commented: “We have spent the last 20 years building an extremely successful business, which includes residential, commercial and government divisions driven by an industry leading e-commerce platform. Our highly efficient nationwide delivery and installation operation and our strong presence in the northeastern United States provides us with important competitive advantages. I look forward to working closely with the Goedeker’s team to continue to scale the business, increase profits and make Goedeker’s the most profitable online appliance retailer in the nation.”

