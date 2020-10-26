American Riviera Bank Reports Earnings and Growth

Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite significant uncertainty in the economy, the Bank generated record earnings in the third quarter, reflecting the diversity of our business model and growing market share position. Thanks to the hard work of our employees and our solid financial footing, we have been able to serve as economic first responders to our clients and Central Coast communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today unaudited net income of $5,000,000 ($0.99 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This represents a 4% increase in net income from the $4,821,000 ($0.96 per share) for the same reporting period in the prior year. The Bank reported record unaudited net income of $2,264,000 ($0.45 per share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This represents a 46% increase from the $1,547,000 ($0.31 per share) for the same quarter last year.

The Bank has experienced a significant decrease in temporary loan payment deferrals for clients negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Total loans on deferral at September 30, 2020 were approximately $18 million, representing 3% of total loans excluding SBA PPP, and have notably fallen from the $108 million reported at June 30, 2020. Approximately $5 million of such deferrals are to borrowers wishing to conserve cash for the economic uncertainty, and who have asked for the principal portion of their payments to be deferred while continuing to pay interest. The remaining $13 million are full deferrals of both principal and interest on loans secured by commercial real estate with significant equity cushion (see detail on Loan Deferrals exhibit). The sizeable increase in loan loss provision year-to-date was primarily driven by qualitative factors in our loan loss methodology related to COVID-19 pandemic economic uncertainty, and not by actual delinquencies or defaults. At September 30, 2020, the Bank had no other real estate owned and no loans 90 days or more past due.

The Bank has experienced tremendous growth in new and existing relationships, reporting $930 million in total assets as of September 30, 2020, which represents a $233 million or 33% increase from September 30, 2019. Total loans including SBA PPP increased 32% from September 30, 2019, reaching $722 million at September 30, 2020. Total loans excluding SBA PPP increased $57 million or 10% from September 30, 2019, reaching $605 million at September 30, 2020. Total deposits increased 37% from September 30, 2019, reaching $829 million at September 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $123 million or 59% from the same reporting period in the prior year. Interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $31 million or 39% from the same reporting period in the prior year.

As of September 30, 2020, American Riviera Bank was highly liquid with $179 million in cash and available-for-sale securities, and well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 12% (well above the regulatory guideline of 8% for well capitalized institutions). The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock was $15.11 at September 30, 2020.

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For ten consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial. The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Sep 30, Sep 30, One Year 2020 2019 Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 105,157 $ 79,101 33 % Securities 73,886 41,797 77 % Loans (excluding PPP) 604,728 547,956 10 % PPP Loans 117,361 - n/a Allowance For Loan Losses (8,040 ) (6,145 ) 31 % Net Loans 714,049 541,811 32 % Premise & Equipment 6,634 6,812 -3 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,203 5,382 -3 % Other Assets 25,287 22,364 13 % Total Assets $ 930,216 $ 697,267 33 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 331,035 $ 207,643 59 % NOW Accounts 110,476 79,509 39 % Other Interest Bearing Deposits 387,293 316,124 23 % Total Deposits 828,804 603,276 37 % Borrowed Funds 10,000 10,000 0 % Other Liabilities 9,311 9,452 -1 % Total Liabilities 848,115 622,728 36 % Common Stock 55,571 54,889 1 % Retained Earnings 26,224 19,653 33 % Other Capital 306 (3 ) n/a Total Shareholders' Equity 82,101 74,539 10 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 930,216 $ 697,267 33 %

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September, 30 June, 30 March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 105,157 $ 84,722 $ 59,793 $ 66,472 $ 79,101 Securities 73,886 57,099 50,518 43,403 41,797 Loans (excluding PPP) 604,728 615,367 603,631 578,458 547,956 PPP Loans 117,361 116,531 - - - Allowance For Loan Losses (8,040 ) (7,890 ) (7,171 ) (6,366 ) (6,145 ) Net Loans 714,049 724,008 596,460 572,092 541,811 Premise & Equipment 6,634 6,731 6,832 6,878 6,812 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,203 5,248 5,293 5,337 5,382 Other Assets 25,287 24,846 24,514 24,753 22,364 Total Assets $ 930,216 $ 902,654 $ 743,410 $ 718,935 $ 697,267 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 331,035 $ 328,748 $ 219,331 $ 216,671 $ 207,643 NOW Accounts 110,476 121,741 117,453 87,906 79,509 Other Interest Bearing Deposits 387,293 342,668 308,666 316,586 316,124 Total Deposits 828,804 793,157 645,450 621,163 603,276 Borrowed Funds 10,000 20,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Other Liabilities 9,311 9,772 10,723 11,629 9,452 Total Liabilities 848,115 822,929 666,173 642,792 622,728 Common Stock 55,571 55,418 55,084 55,034 54,889 Retained Earnings 26,224 23,960 22,395 21,224 19,653 Other Capital 306 347 (242 ) (115 ) (3 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 82,101 79,725 77,237 76,143 74,539 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 930,216 $ 902,654 $ 743,410 $ 718,935 $ 697,267

Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,822 $ 7,224 8 % $ 23,127 $ 20,896 11 % Fees on PPP Loans 559 - n/a 950 - n/a Net Fair Value Amortization Income 5 71 -93 % 166 379 -56 % Interest on Securities 306 264 16 % 874 778 12 % Interest on Fed Funds - - n/a - 1 -100 % Interest on Due From Banks 67 291 -77 % 326 694 -53 % Total Interest Income 8,759 7,850 12 % 25,443 22,748 12 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 333 1,065 -69 % 1,696 2,887 -41 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 22 32 -31 % 123 234 -47 % Total Interest Expense 355 1,097 -68 % 1,819 3,121 -42 % Net Interest Income 8,404 6,753 24 % 23,624 19,627 20 % Provision for Loan Losses 209 205 2 % 1,702 600 184 % Net Interest Income After Provision 8,195 6,548 25 % 21,922 19,027 15 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 609 523 16 % 1,574 1,530 3 % Other Non-Interest Income 149 216 -31 % 501 495 1 % Total Non-Interest Income 758 739 3 % 2,075 2,025 2 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,604 3,137 15 % 10,551 8,710 21 % Occupancy and Equipment 677 653 4 % 2,028 1,693 20 % Other Non-Interest Expense 1,434 1,303 10 % 4,351 3,982 9 % Total Non-Interest Expense 5,715 5,093 12 % 16,930 14,385 18 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 3,238 2,194 48 % 7,067 6,667 6 % Provision for Taxes 974 647 51 % 2,067 1,846 12 % Net Income $ 2,264 $ 1,547 46 % $ 5,000 $ 4,821 4 % Shares (end of period) 5,070,556 5,031,788 1 % 5,070,556 5,031,788 1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.31 45 % $ 0.99 $ 0.96 3 % Return on Average Assets 0.98 % 0.89 % 10 % 0.81 % 1.00 % -19 % Return on Average Equity 10.95 % 8.09 % 35 % 8.51 % 9.36 % -9 % Net Interest Margin 3.86 % 4.23 % -9 % 4.04 % 4.30 % -6 %

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,822 $ 7,766 $ 7,537 $ 7,387 $ 7,224 Fees on PPP Loans 559 391 - - - Net Fair Value Amortization Income 5 46 115 62 71 Interest on Securities 306 246 323 247 264 Interest on Fed Funds - - - - - Interest on Due From Banks 67 72 187 290 291 Total Interest Income 8,759 8,521 8,162 7,986 7,850 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 333 501 862 1,085 1,065 Interest Expense on Borrowings 22 48 53 43 32 Total Interest Expense 355 549 915 1,128 1,097 Net Interest Income 8,404 7,972 7,247 6,858 6,753 Provision for Loan Losses 209 710 783 205 205 Net Interest Income After Provision 8,195 7,262 6,464 6,653 6,548 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 609 463 502 566 523 Other Non-Interest Income 149 159 193 199 216 Total Non-Interest Income 758 622 695 765 739 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,604 3,495 3,452 3,212 3,137 Occupancy and Equipment 677 666 685 665 653 Other Non-Interest Expense 1,434 1,534 1,383 1,309 1,303 Total Non-Interest Expense 5,715 5,695 5,520 5,186 5,093 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 3,238 2,189 1,639 2,232 2,194 Provision for Taxes 974 624 468 660 647 Net Income $ 2,264 $ 1,565 $ 1,171 $ 1,572 $ 1,547 Shares (end of period) 5,070,556 5,069,523 5,047,696 5,033,348 5,031,788 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 2,264 $ 1,565 $ 1,171 $ 1,572 $ 1,547 Earnings per share - basic 0.45 0.31 0.23 0.31 0.31 Return on average assets 0.98 % 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.85 % 0.89 % Return on average equity 10.95 % 8.18 % 6.27 % 8.04 % 8.09 % Net interest margin 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.27 % 4.06 % 4.23 % Net interest margin (excluding PPP loans) 3.99 % 4.12 % n/a n/a n/a Efficiency ratio 62.64 % 65.96 % 69.18 % 68.49 % 68.46 % Asset quality: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 8,040 $ 7,890 $ 7,171 $ 6,366 $ 6,145 Nonperforming assets $ 12 $ 40 $ 341 $ 284 $ 276 Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.11 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.10 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases (excluding PPP loans) (b) 1.33 % 1.28 % n/a n/a n/a Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03 % -0.01 % ‐0.01% -0.01 % -0.04 % Texas ratio 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.37 % Other ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.82 % 11.31 % 11.17 % 11.35 % 11.56 % Total risk-based capital (a) 13.07 % 12.54 % 12.30 % 12.40 % 12.62 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.82 % 11.31 % 11.17 % 11.35 % 11.56 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (a) 8.49 % 8.87 % 10.04 % 10.04 % 10.32 % Equity and share related: Common equity $ 82,101 79,725 77,237 $ 76,143 $ 74,539 Book value per share 16.13 15.66 15.35 15.15 14.81 Tangible book value per share 15.11 14.62 14.30 14.09 13.74 Stock closing price per share 12.10 12.25 12.00 19.80 17.85 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,071 5,070 5,048 5,033 5,032

Notes: (a) Presented as projected for most recent quarter and actual for the remaining periods. (b) PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

Loan Deferrals As of September 30, 2020 Principal Only Principal and Interest Weighted

Average LTV Total Deferred

Loans Percentage of

Total Loans

excluding PPP CRE - Retail $ 3,198,603 $ 8,727,555 53 % $ 11,926,158 1.97 % CRE - Special Purpose $ - $ 3,799,533 65 % $ 3,799,533 0.63 % CRE - Hospitality $ - $ - $ - C&I $ 1,901,583 $ - $ 1,901,583 0.31 % $ 5,100,186 $ 12,527,088 $ 17,627,274 2.91 %

