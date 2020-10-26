 

DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation at Global Gaming Expo

globenewswire
26.10.2020, 22:00  |  54   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Jason Robins, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in a keynote interview at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E):

  • The keynote interview will take place on October 28, 2020. The discussion is scheduled for 11:15 AM ET.

The keynote interview will be available to those who register on the Global Gaming Expo website at www.globalgamingexpo.com/Register, and can also be accessed via the DraftKings investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

Media Contact

media@draftkings.com
@DraftKingsNews

Investor Contact

Investors@draftkings.com


