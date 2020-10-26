DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation at Global Gaming Expo

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Jason Robins, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in a keynote interview at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E):



The keynote interview will take place on October 28, 2020. The discussion is scheduled for 11:15 AM ET.



The keynote interview will be available to those who register on the Global Gaming Expo website at www.globalgamingexpo.com/Register, and can also be accessed via the DraftKings investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com.