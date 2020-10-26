Core-Mark Announces Third Quarter 2020 Investor Call

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE), announced today that it will release its earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and will host an investor call later that morning at 8:00 a.m. Central time. This call may be accessed by dialing 800-588-4973 using the code 49992941. The call may also be listened to on the Company’s website www.core-mark.com.



An audio replay will be available for approximately one month following the call by dialing 888-843-7419 using the same code provided above. The replay will also be available via webcast at www.core-mark.com for approximately 90 days following the call.