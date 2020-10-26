 

Core-Mark Announces Third Quarter 2020 Investor Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020   

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE), announced today that it will release its earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and will host an investor call later that morning at 8:00 a.m. Central time. This call may be accessed by dialing 800-588-4973 using the code 49992941. The call may also be listened to on the Company’s website www.core-mark.com.

An audio replay will be available for approximately one month following the call by dialing 888-843-7419 using the same code provided above. The replay will also be available via webcast at www.core-mark.com for approximately 90 days following the call.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider).1 Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.

1 Data as of June 30, 2020.

Contact: David Lawrence, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, 800-622-1713 x7923 or at david.lawrence@core-mark.com


