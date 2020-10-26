 

Thryv Online Experience Report Small Businesses’ Reputation Suffered During COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 22:16  |  68   |   |   

Dallas, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses across the U.S. saw significant dips in how consumers rated their online experience throughout COVID-19, according to a new exclusive interactive report, “Did Small Business Lose Its Good Reputation?”, produced by Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for small businesses.  

The report is derived from 58,000+ small business customer experience analysis scans conducted by Thryv over the past 12 months. 

“Like all of us, small businesses across America were not prepared for the effects of COVID-19, particularly the swift adoption of new consumer behavior that required digital solutions, such as the demand for contactless payments, curb-side pick-up and – especially – the move to communicate and interact with customers virtually,” says Ryan Cantor, VP of Product and Marketing at Thryv. 

“Many small businesses were considering the need to improve their online customer experience, but once quarantine began, if they weren’t able to interact with their customers virtually in a significant way with accurate information, they absolutely lost out on customers – and their online reputation took a hit, as we show in this report.” 

Not only did industries see significant drops in their online reputation scores, some sustained low scores throughout the summer. Industries such as construction and educational services dipped drastically in April and May, respectively, and have struggled to maintain healthy scores ever since. 

Other industries, such as hospitality and entertainment, took a big initial hit, and their reputation scores are now starting to recover. However, all industries continue to struggle with online reputation and presence scores, overall. 

The report allows viewers to use interactive content to discover how 16 different industries have been impacted over time. In addition, the report provides insights into what contributes to online reputation success and offers strategies small businesses can use to improve their scores and ultimately deliver a better customer experience. 

Thryv conducted these scans with the businesses’ permission, capturing key information focused on three main categories: 

  • Reputation, based on online reviews and sentiments from customers as well as their star ratings
  • Presence, capturing accuracy of business information across the internet, as well as website speed and performance
  • Outreach, which scores social media presence and activity 

In this report, Thryv offers free access to the business analysis tool used to collect the data, so small business owners can request a scan and receive a score and tips to improve their own customer experience.

Seite 1 von 2
Thryv Holdings Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Thryv, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
16.10.20
Thryv announces Jon Taffer of TV’s “Bar Rescue” as Closing Keynote Speaker at Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11
13.10.20
Franworth and Thryv to Host REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event on October 21
08.10.20
Thryv, Inc. announces full agenda for Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11
06.10.20
Thryv, Inc. Recognized by Industry Experts G2, MarTech and Localogy
01.10.20
Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announces First Day of Trading on Nasdaq