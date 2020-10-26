 

P&G Recommends Stockholders Reject Third Mini-Tender Offer From Mason Bell LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 22:21  |  59   |   |   

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender offer” by Mason Bell LLC to purchase up to 50,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $106.00 per share in cash. Mason Bell’s offer price is approximately 25.6% lower than the $142.38 closing price of P&G’s common stock on October 23, 2020, the last trading day prior to the date of the offer (October 26, 2020). Mason Bell has previously conducted mini-tender offers for 10,000 and 75,000 shares of the Company’s stock at the same significantly-below-market price. P&G does not endorse Mason Bell’s offer and again recommends shareholders do not tender their shares.

P&G is not associated in any way with Mason Bell LLC or its mini-tender offer.

P&G does not endorse Mason Bell’s offer and again recommends shareholders do not tender their shares in response to this unsolicited mini-tender offer because the offer is at a price significantly below the current market price of P&G’s shares and is subject to numerous conditions. In addition, mini-tender offers, such as this one by Mason Bell, avoid many of the investor protections afforded to larger tender offers, including the filing of disclosure and other tender offer documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other procedures mandated by U.S. securities laws.

The SEC has issued “Tips for Investors” regarding mini-tender offers, noting that some bidders, in making the offers at below-market prices, are “hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price.” The SEC’s advisory may be found on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

Mason Bell has included a condition in the terms of its offer that permits it to terminate the offer if the price of P&G’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange decreases below the $106.00 offer price before the offer expires. Unless Mason Bell waives this condition, P&G common stockholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price.

P&G urges common stockholders to obtain current market quotations for their shares of common stock, to consult their broker or financial advisor, and to exercise caution with respect to Mason Bell’s offer.

P&G recommends that common stockholders who have not responded to Mason Bell’s offer take no action. P&G common stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw their shares by providing the written notice described in the Mason Bell offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m., New York City Time on December 2, 2020.

P&G urges brokers, dealers and other market participants to review the SEC’s recommendations to broker-dealers in these circumstances, which can be found on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.

P&G requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to Mason Bell’s mini-tender offer.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Category: PG-IR

Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
VBI Vaccines Presents Phase 3 Sci-B-Vac Data at ID Week 2020
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:08 Uhr
Gillette Global Survey Reveals Men Are More Focused on Sustainability as Result of COVID-19
12:30 Uhr
Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray Approved by EPA for Use Against the Virus that Causes COVID-19
09:35 Uhr
BEIERSDORF IM FOKUS: Luxuspflege als Last
25.10.20
Unglaublich, aber wahr: Zwei geheime Infos zu Dividenden, die dir vermutlich noch niemand verraten hat!
22.10.20
P&G Beauty kündigt die Einführung seines ersten wiederverwendbaren und wiederbefüllbaren Aluminiumflaschensystems für Head & Shoulders, Pantene Pro-V, Herbal Essences und Aussie in Europa an
22.10.20
Secret Deodorant Keeps Women’s Hockey Afloat During COVID-19 with $1 Million Commitment to PWHPA
22.10.20
Nein, Toilettenpapier keine gute Investition: 1 aristokratischer Hersteller mit starken Zahlen schon eher!
22.10.20
Marktkompass: PAYPAL, TESLA & PROCTER | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
20.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Erholung nach Kursrutsch am Montag
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Erholung setzt sich fort - Hoffnung auf Corona-Hilfpaket

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?