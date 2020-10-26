 

ERYTECH Appoints Stewart Craig as Chief Technical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 22:30  |  81   |   |   

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, announced the appointment of Dr. Stewart Craig as its Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and member of the executive team. Dr. Craig brings 35 years of experience in the development, manufacturing, technical operations, quality systems and regulatory affairs for complex biologics and cell & gene therapies worldwide.

We are delighted to officially welcome Stewart to the ERYTECH team in his new role as CTO after working with the Company on a consultancy basis for the past year. It is paramount that we have such a seasoned leader driving our technology forward at this exciting juncture for the company, said Gil Beyen, CEO of ERYTECH. With our lead product candidate eryaspase nearing completion of two potentially pivotal clinical trials, Stewarts extensive knowledge and first-hand experience in advancing the manufacturing and supply chain operations of complex therapeutics to commercial scale will be an invaluable asset in ensuring helping us achieve our global operational readiness.”

For the past 25 years, Dr. Craig has held executive level positions designing, implementing and operating the CMC and GMP manufacturing infrastructure for various pioneering cell and gene therapy companies, including as Chief Manufacturing Officer of Orchard Therapeutics, SVP Technical Operations of Sangamo, EVP Manufacturing & Regulatory at Stemcells Inc., Chief Technology Officer at PCT Cell Therapy Services and Chief Operating Officer at Xcyte Therapies. Stewart also has extensive experience in the successful management of regulatory affairs for cell and gene therapy submissions in the US, Canada and Europe.

Stewart holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry and a Ph.D. in Physical Biochemistry from Newcastle University (U.K.). He is based in the United States, where he has been located since 1994.

With a transformative platform technology and three candidates in late stage clinical trials ongoing, ERYTECH is a leader in red blood cell-based cancer therapy, stated Dr. Craig. “I’m thrilled to join ERYTECH’s management at this important stage of development. To be a part of this leadership team and accelerate the company’s programs to a commercially successful operation, is a sincere honor, having spent the last 12 months with the team and the technology.

Seite 1 von 3
ERYTECH PHARMA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Monatliche Information zur Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte und Anteile, aus denen sich das Aktienkapital zusammensetzt – 30. September 2020
12.10.20
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - September 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
4
ERYP.PA (MKap €92 M) Phase 3 Daten im 1Q (Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs)