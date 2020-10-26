Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.



The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 11, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13711590. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 18, 2020.