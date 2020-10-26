 

Boston Omaha Announces Closing of Yellowstone Acquisition Company $125 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 22:43  |  82   |   |   

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) (“Boston Omaha”) announced today that Yellowstone Acquisition Company (“Yellowstone”) closed its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $125,000,000. The units began trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “YSACU” on October 22, 2020. BOC Yellowstone LLC, a subsidiary of Boston Omaha, served as the sponsor (the “Sponsor”) for Yellowstone’s IPO.

Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one share of Yellowstone’s Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “YSAC” and “YSACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

The Sponsor has purchased an aggregate of 7,500,000 warrants (which can increase to 7,875,000 warrants if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) at a price of $1.00 per whole warrant ($7,500,000 in the aggregate, or $7,875,000 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) in a private placement that closed simultaneously with the closing of the IPO (the "private placement warrants”). Each whole private placement warrant is exercisable to purchase one whole share of Yellowstone's Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. In addition, the Sponsor acquired 3,593,750 shares of Yellowstone's Class B common stock (up to 468,750 shares of which are subject to forfeiture depending on the extent to which the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised) for a purchase price of $25,000. The shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time, if any, when Yellowstone completes an initial business combination, on a one-for-one basis, subject to certain adjustments. In the event a business combination is not consummated within 15 months following the IPO, then $127,500,000 of the proceeds raised in the IPO and through the sale of the private placement warrants will be paid to redeem the shares of Class A common stock sold to the public.

Seite 1 von 3
Boston Omaha Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
VBI Vaccines Presents Phase 3 Sci-B-Vac Data at ID Week 2020
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...