Boston Omaha Announces Closing of Yellowstone Acquisition Company $125 Million Initial Public Offering

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) (“Boston Omaha”) announced today that Yellowstone Acquisition Company (“Yellowstone”) closed its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $125,000,000. The units began trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “YSACU” on October 22, 2020. BOC Yellowstone LLC, a subsidiary of Boston Omaha, served as the sponsor (the “Sponsor”) for Yellowstone’s IPO.

Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one share of Yellowstone’s Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “YSAC” and “YSACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.