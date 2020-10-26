Boston Omaha Announces Closing of Yellowstone Acquisition Company $125 Million Initial Public Offering
Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) (“Boston Omaha”) announced today that Yellowstone Acquisition Company (“Yellowstone”) closed its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $125,000,000. The units began trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “YSACU” on October 22, 2020. BOC Yellowstone LLC, a subsidiary of Boston Omaha, served as the sponsor (the “Sponsor”) for Yellowstone’s IPO.
Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one share of Yellowstone’s Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “YSAC” and “YSACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
The Sponsor has purchased an aggregate of 7,500,000 warrants (which can increase to 7,875,000 warrants if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) at a price of $1.00 per whole warrant ($7,500,000 in the aggregate, or $7,875,000 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) in a private placement that closed simultaneously with the closing of the IPO (the "private placement warrants”). Each whole private placement warrant is exercisable to purchase one whole share of Yellowstone's Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. In addition, the Sponsor acquired 3,593,750 shares of Yellowstone's Class B common stock (up to 468,750 shares of which are subject to forfeiture depending on the extent to which the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised) for a purchase price of $25,000. The shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time, if any, when Yellowstone completes an initial business combination, on a one-for-one basis, subject to certain adjustments. In the event a business combination is not consummated within 15 months following the IPO, then $127,500,000 of the proceeds raised in the IPO and through the sale of the private placement warrants will be paid to redeem the shares of Class A common stock sold to the public.
