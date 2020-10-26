 

Helius Medical Technologies Announces Closing of $3.4 Million Private Placement

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, announced today that it has closed its previously announced private placement for total gross proceeds of approximately $3.4 million. The private placement consisted of an aggregate of 6,567,868 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, or common stock, and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,283,936 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.52 per unit, consisting of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.50 shares of common stock, which aggregate share amounts reflect corrections to the previously announced numbers. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.452 per share of common stock and are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Helius intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for funding operations, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Affiliates of Dane C. Andreeff, the Company’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joyce LaViscount, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary participated in the private placement on the same terms and conditions as all other purchasers, except that their units had a purchase price of $0.5244 per unit, and their warrants have an exercise price of $0.4619 per share.   Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent.

The securities issued and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Helius has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and shares of common stock underlying the warrants to be issued in the private placement. The securities issued and sold in the private placement are subject to resale restrictions in Canada which will expire four months and one day from the date of issuance.

