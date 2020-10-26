Armstrong Announces New Ceiling Solutions to Improve Indoor Air Quality

“COVID is redefining standards for health and safety protocols in all aspects of life, including indoor spaces. As employers, educators and building owners seek to reopen their facilities, they are looking for ways to meet the heightened expectations of their workers and occupants. With our 24/7 Defend portfolio, we’re adapting technology used in healthcare facilities -- where health and wellness matter most -- to provide affordable and effective options for offices, schools and other spaces. These Armstrong solutions can help everyone get back to life and work with greater confidence,” said Vic Grizzle, President and CEO, AWI.

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceilings, walls and suspension systems, today announced the 24/7 Defend portfolio of practical, affordable solutions that contribute to healthier, safer spaces – and cleaner air. This growing portfolio includes new AirAssure ceiling systems that self-seal into the ceiling grid to prevent air leaks, and an in-ceiling ultraviolet (UV-C) air purification system.

New Ceiling Panels Reduce Air Leaks, Increasing Air Filtering up to 40%

When placed in a standard ceiling grid, AirAssure ceiling panels form a tight seal and reduce airflow leakage up to four times more than panels without AirAssure performance. Reducing air leaks can significantly increase the effectiveness of air ventilation and filtration systems, particularly where ventilation systems may have limited capacity to increase airflow or add fresh air.

A tighter sealed room allows more air to flow through return air vents where it can be filtered or purified. According to independent testing, AirAssure panels allow these ventilation systems to filter up to 40% more air. In buildings where the air space above ceilings is shared among multiple rooms, AirAssure can help reduce the risk of pathogen transfer.

Retrofitting existing rooms with AirAssure panels is an easy, affordable way to reduce air leakage. According to air testing specialist, Timothy Roaten, President at Eastern Air Balance, a certified firm that tests and adjusts air flows in buildings, “The single largest surface that needs to be sealed is the ceiling. This is vital for schools and senior living facilities as they are being encouraged to create isolation rooms to control the airflow and potential spread of airborne particles.”