 

Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 23:00  |  65   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Saskatchewan based Micro Cultivation partner, Paradise Cannabis LTD. (“Paradise”). Paradise is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

As one of Delta 9’s Micro Cultivation partners, Paradise entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with the company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production facility design, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

On October 23, 2020, Paradise confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted its cannabis micro cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

“We are delighted that Paradise has received a Health Canada Licence for twelve of our proprietary and turn-key "Grow Pod" systems and will begin cultivation of craft quality cannabis”, said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our turn key platform for Grow Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking licensing and support services.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. Paradise’s facility has been designed and built using this turn key and state of the art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation begins, Delta 9 plans to purchase premium quality cannabis products from Paradise for distribution through the Company's established distribution network, and through Delta 9's branded retail stores. Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 72 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada.

“I would like to thank Delta 9 for providing us with a turn-key platform to grow cannabis and for their continued support as we begin production", said Doug McGillivray, President of Paradise. "We look forward to being a part of this new industry producing small batch, passionately grown, craft cannabis. You will find our premium Paradise Cannabis products at Delta 9 retail locations soon!”

Seite 1 von 2
Delta 9 Cannabis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Delta 9 Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares and Convertible Debentures
20.10.20
Delta 9 Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Saskatchewan Retail Cannabis Store
14.10.20
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner
28.09.20
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.08.20
127
Delta 9 Cannabis mit starkem Wachstum und günstiger Bewertung?