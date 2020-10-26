 

Tru Precious Metals Property Purchase Update

26.10.2020, 23:04  |  37   |   |   

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Trius Investments Inc.) (TSXV: TRU) (“TRU” or the “Company”) announces that it has terminated its mineral property acquisition agreement relating to certain claims in Toogood Arm, Newfoundland, which was initially announced on September 24, 2020. In connection, certain individuals are ceasing their roles as property advisors to the Company, as had been originally announced on October 1, 2020.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.
TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities, and is currently assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:
Joel Freudman
Co-Founder, President & CEO
TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Phone: (647) 880-6414
Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


