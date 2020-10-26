Tru Precious Metals Property Purchase Update

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Trius Investments Inc.) (TSXV: TRU) (“TRU” or the “Company”) announces that it has terminated its mineral property acquisition agreement relating to certain claims in Toogood Arm, Newfoundland, which was initially announced on September 24, 2020. In connection, certain individuals are ceasing their roles as property advisors to the Company, as had been originally announced on October 1, 2020.



About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities, and is currently assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.