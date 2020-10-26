 

Jernigan Capital, Inc. Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Nexpoint

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 23:20  |  101   |   |   

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) (“Jernigan” or the “Company”) announced that its shareholders approved the acquisition of Jernigan by affiliates of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (“NexPoint”) at its special meeting of stockholders held earlier today. Shares representing approximately 77.67% of the Company outstanding stock voted at the special meeting, with approximately 97.65% of such shares voting FOR approval of the merger.

As announced previously, on August 3, 2020 Jernigan entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of NexPoint (the “Merger Agreement”), under which Jernigan will be acquired by NexPoint in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $900 million, including debt and preferred stock to be assumed or refinanced. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, holders of Jernigan’s common stock and holders of units of operating company interests in Jernigan Capital Operating Company, LLC will receive $17.30 per share/unit in cash. This represents a 30% premium over the 90-day volume-weighted average share price ending July 31, 2020 and a 23% premium over the July 31, 2020 closing share price. Holders of the Company’s Series B preferred stock will receive cash equal to $25.00 per share plus all accrued dividends (whether or not authorized or declared) up to, but excluding, the date the merger is consummated. The parties intend to complete the transaction as soon as reasonably practicable. Upon the closing of the transaction, trading of Jernigan’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange will cease.

“We are very pleased to announce a stockholder vote that was overwhelmingly in favor of our previously announced merger with NexPoint,” stated John Good, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The large voter turnout and 97.65% favorable vote speak to the merits of this transaction and validate that the merger is in the best interests of all of JCAP’s stakeholders. We are confident that the merger accomplishes the goal of maximizing value for our stockholders.”

About Jernigan Capital, Inc.

Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities the Company finances. Our mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community. For more information visit www.jernigancapital.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Jernigan Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
VBI Vaccines Presents Phase 3 Sci-B-Vac Data at ID Week 2020
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...