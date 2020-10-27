CStone to out-license to EQRx exclusive rights to two late-stage immuno-oncology assets for development and commercialization outside of Greater China

Agreement provides a pathway to bring CStone's sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1) to global patient communities by partnering with a company with an innovative business model and unique ability to commercialize these two assets competitively against established treatments

Terms demonstrate the significant global commercial potential of these two assets and provide immediate cash proceeds to invest in strategic initiatives

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616) announced today an agreement to out-license ex-Greater China rights for two key late-stage immuno-oncology assets, sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1), to EQRx, a biopharmaceutical company with an innovative business model that will allow these drugs to be competitively positioned in global markets against established treatments for the target indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, CStone will receive an upfront payment of US$150 million and up to US$1.15 billion in milestone payments for both drugs as well as separate tiered royalties. EQRx will obtain exclusive rights to lead global development and commercialization worldwide, excluding Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. CStone retains rights to CS1003 in Greater China, where it can continue to pursue development as a monotherapy or as part of its combination strategy for this drug.

Frank Jiang, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CStone, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with EQRx, an outstanding company led by an exceptional management team with a track record of building and investing in biotech companies as well as leadership roles at commanding heights of the industry. They have a unique blend of expertise to execute on this agreement and maximize the global potential of our two lead immuno-oncology assets. "

"This partnership demonstrates the clinical as well as the commercial potential of sugemalimab and CS1003. Both are well suited to serve as backbone molecules for various combination therapies, an approach that is part of EQRx's vision for these drugs. The broad potential to develop combination therapies further strengthens our ability to pursue our combo strategy for CS1003 in China. In addition, the capital proceeds that we generate through this transaction will enhance our ability to invest in strategic development initiatives and advance our transition into a fully integrated biopharma company."