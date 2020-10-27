IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet Overwhelming Demand for IGNITE Cannabis Products in Canada

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, is pleased to announce that it has broadened its manufacturing capabilities by signing a contract manufacturing agreement with CannaPiece Corp. (“CannaPiece”), a leading contract manufacturer of cannabis and hemp. CannaPiece operates a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art licensed manufacturing and processing facility, with ability to expand its operations to 150,000 square feet. The operation includes R&D, Product Development, Third-Party Processing, Packaging, Large-Scale Extraction, Production of Edibles, Topicals and Concentrates with the ability to provide IGNITE Branded products to domestic markets.



“Canada has shown to be a burgeoning market for IGNITE. Collaboration with CannaPiece is a strategic move that will position IGNITE to maximize its potential in the Canadian cannabis market,” said Gene Bernaudo, Global Head of Cannabis at IGNITE. “Curating premium craft cannabis and delivering consistent products has gained the loyalty of consumers and has been essential to generating brand awareness as IGNITE continues to scale the country. Demand for IGNITE products has grown since launch and the team at CannaPiece will be instrumental to IGNITE’s ability to meet demand and deliver uber-premium cannabis products.”

“CannaPiece is excited to be the manufacturing body for IGNITE, and we look forward to leveraging our manufacturing expertise, technology and high-end equipment to offer sustainable high quality cannabis and hemp products to the Canadian market,” said Afshin Souzankar, Chief Operating Officer at CannaPiece.

