 

Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Acquires 93.13% of Dealnet Capital Corp. and Commences Compulsory Acquisition

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “Offeror”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, announce that the Offeror has taken up an additional 46,837,134 common shares of Dealnet (the “Deposited Shares”), representing approximately 16.56% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Dealnet (“Common Shares”), which were deposited during the mandatory 10-day extension period under the offer dated September 9, 2020 (the “Offer”) made to shareholders of Dealnet (“Shareholders”). The Offeror now owns or controls an aggregate of 263,453,572 Common Shares (representing approximately 93.13% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Immediately prior to taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owned or controlled 216,616,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 76.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is $7,493,941.44 (or $0.16 per Common Share).

The Offer, which initially expired on October 14, 2020 and was subsequently extended until 8:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 26, 2020, has now expired and will not be further extended.

“With the acquisition of Dealnet well on its way towards successful completion, I would like to thank Dealnet’s valued shareholders, employees and partners for their overwhelming support,” said Brent Houlden, Dealnet Chief Executive Officer. “We’re delighted that our strategic review process resulted in a premium offer for shareholders and believe that we have found an ideal owner for the business in Simply Group and industry veteran Lawrence Krimker.”

As the Offer was accepted by holders of more than 90% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, the Offeror is now exercising its right to acquire all of the remaining Common Shares not deposited under the Offer on the same terms as the Offer pursuant to the compulsory acquisition provisions of the Business Corporation Act (Ontario), as described in its Offer and take-over bid circular (the “Offer and Circular”). The Offeror will mail a notice of compulsory acquisition to all remaining holders of Common Shares shortly. The Offeror intends to cause the Common Shares to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and cause Dealnet to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws upon completion of the compulsory acquisition. Further details will be provided in the notice of compulsory acquisition.

