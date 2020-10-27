 

The Flowr Corporation Announces Sixth Tranche of Funding from Terrace Global

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 03:14  |  70   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on a sixth tranche of funding (the “Sixth Tranche”) in the amount of C$1,500,000 pursuant to the Equity Line and Profit Share Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”). The Sixth Tranche will be used to fund the Company’s outdoor medical cannabis site in Aljustrel, Portugal which is jointly operated with Terrace Global (the “Partnership”).

As part of the Partnership and under the terms of the Agreement, Terrace Global has agreed to fund the operations and certain capital expenditures at the Company’s outdoor facility located in Aljustrel, Portugal in exchange for common shares and warrants in Flowr. As part of the Sixth Tranche announced today, Flowr has issued to Terrace Global 2,884,615 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.52 and an equal amount of common share warrants (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one full common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.76 per common share for a period of 36 months from October 26, 2020. The Sixth Tranche remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Sixth Tranche are subject to the customary four-month hold period and may not be traded before February 27, 2020.

Executive Departure

The Company also announced today that its General Counsel, Andrew Teehan, is leaving the Company on October 28, 2020 to pursue an opportunity outside of the cannabis industry.

In addition, Flowr also announced today that the Company previously granted an aggregate of 45,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to independent directors of the Company as part of such directors’ annual compensation. The exercise price for each Option is $0.64. The Options will vest as to thirty-three and one-third percent (33⅓%) on each anniversary of the date of grant.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia.  Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility.  From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products.  Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...