The Flowr Corporation Announces Sixth Tranche of Funding from Terrace Global

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on a sixth tranche of funding (the “Sixth Tranche”) in the amount of C$1,500,000 pursuant to the Equity Line and Profit Share Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”). The Sixth Tranche will be used to fund the Company’s outdoor medical cannabis site in Aljustrel, Portugal which is jointly operated with Terrace Global (the “Partnership”).



As part of the Partnership and under the terms of the Agreement, Terrace Global has agreed to fund the operations and certain capital expenditures at the Company’s outdoor facility located in Aljustrel, Portugal in exchange for common shares and warrants in Flowr. As part of the Sixth Tranche announced today, Flowr has issued to Terrace Global 2,884,615 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.52 and an equal amount of common share warrants (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one full common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.76 per common share for a period of 36 months from October 26, 2020. The Sixth Tranche remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Sixth Tranche are subject to the customary four-month hold period and may not be traded before February 27, 2020.

Executive Departure

The Company also announced today that its General Counsel, Andrew Teehan, is leaving the Company on October 28, 2020 to pursue an opportunity outside of the cannabis industry.

In addition, Flowr also announced today that the Company previously granted an aggregate of 45,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to independent directors of the Company as part of such directors’ annual compensation. The exercise price for each Option is $0.64. The Options will vest as to thirty-three and one-third percent (33⅓%) on each anniversary of the date of grant.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia.