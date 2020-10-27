 

Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future Through Citizenship by Investment in Dominica

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 03:30  |  35   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) is partnering with the Times of India to bring to light all the benefits that come with being an economic citizen of Dominica. On October 30th, 2020 at 2:30 PM IST, the publication will speak to the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, about why the island remains a top destination for many investors. His Excellency Emmanuel Nanthan, the Head of the CBI Unit will also present a step-by-step guide into the application process.

 

Times of India will host Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) in a webinar to discuss the benefits of economic citizenship for families on October 30th, 2020 at 30 PM IST.

 

Acknowledging unexpected border closures and the collapse of social systems in light of COVID-19, the Government of Dominica announced changes amidst the pandemic this year to increase the attractiveness of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for the entire family. The country's CBI Unit expanded the concept of "qualifying dependants", whereby the main applicant can now include all family comprising of spouse, children, siblings, parents and grandparents in one application at the time of submission. 

"Dominica is a flourishing nation, where opportunities for private investment abound, whether it be in the tourism sector, infrastructure, or climate resilience. The country's Citizenship by Investment Programme is but one way to access Dominica's myriad options to grow a thriving business," states the Times of India.

Since 1993, Dominica, also known as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean, has been welcoming new citizens through opportunities of private investments. The CBI Programme is a scheme that awards citizenship to those who have passed stringent due diligence to make a significant contribution to the nation's economy. By acknowledging the potential growth opportunities for the island nation through private investment, the country offers a myriad of facilities and benefits to investors and their families.

"Not only do successful investors achieve the rights to live, work and study in a beautiful and stable country like Dominica, but they also open doors to the world for them and their family," says Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global PartnersCS Global Partners is a world-leading government marketing firm and law advisory headquartered in London. Emmett will also be a guest at the webinar this week. 

Those who wish to register for the webinar can do so by clicking here. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320554/Investment_In_Dominica.jpg

pr@csglobalpartners.com
www.csglobalpartners.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Directed Energy Weapons Market Size Worth USD 93.20 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.8%: Emergen Research
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on ...
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Magnetic Sensor Market to Reach $4.22 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Immunovia Announces Completion of Analysis from the IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study
Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Third party tests confirm HYZON Motors' new liquid-cooled fuel cell stack leads the world in power ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease