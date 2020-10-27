Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $400 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of
cancer, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,597,702 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $87.00 per share. The gross proceeds
to Turning Point from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Turning Point, are expected to be approximately $400.0 million. In
addition, Turning Point has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 689,655 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020,
subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Turning Point pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at 212-518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.
