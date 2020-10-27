Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $400 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,597,702 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $87.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Turning Point from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Turning Point, are expected to be approximately $400.0 million. In addition, Turning Point has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 689,655 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.