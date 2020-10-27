 

Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total Consideration Through Expiration Time

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 04:48  |  101   |   |   

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today on behalf of Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Company” and, together with Transocean Ltd., “Transocean”), the results to date of the Company’s previously announced tender offers (collectively, the “Offers” and each, an “Offer”) to purchase for cash (i) any and all of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) and (ii) up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of (a) its outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), 3.800% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (b) the 5.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 issued by Transocean Sentry Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transocean Ltd. (the “Sentry Notes” and, collectively with the 2021 Notes, the 2022 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Capped Notes” and, collectively with the 2020 Notes, the “Notes” and, each series, a “series of Notes”), in each case, from holders thereof (collectively, the “Holders” and each, a “Holder”). The Aggregate Purchase Price (as defined below) for Capped Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will not exceed $200.0 million (subject to increase or decrease by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, the “Maximum Amount”). The Offers are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated October 13, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

According to information received from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Offers, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 26, 2020 (the “Early Tender Time”), $347,638,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered, consisting of the following Notes:


Title of Notes   CUSIP Number(2)   Principal Amount Outstanding Prior to Tender Offers   Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Tendered   Acceptance Priority Level(3)   Total Consideration(4)

6.500% Senior Notes due 2020
   893830 AY5   $190,885,000   $36,299,000   Any and All   $970.0
Seite 1 von 5
Transocean Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Transocean Ltd. Receives NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice
15.10.20
Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
14.10.20
Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report
14.10.20
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
613
Transocean - Rig-Betreiber