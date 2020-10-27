 

Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced today the early results of its previously announced debt tender offer to purchase select P&G debt securities (collectively, the “Securities”).

In addition, P&G announced today that it has amended the terms of the tender offer to increase the maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued interest, that P&G will pay in the tender offer from $1.5 billion to an amount that is sufficient to allow P&G to purchase the entire tendered principal amounts of the Securities in Acceptance Priority Levels 1 through 10 specified in the table below (as amended, the “Maximum Tender Amount”). P&G expects that it will pay approximately $2.0 billion to purchase those Securities that are accepted in the tender offer. The tender offer is being made solely pursuant to P&G’s Offer to Purchase, dated October 13, 2020, and the related Letter of Transmittal, as amended by this press release. Other than the increase in the Maximum Tender Amount, all other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged.

As of the Early Tender Deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 26, 2020, as reported by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the tender offer, the principal amounts of the Securities listed in the table below had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 26, 2020 has passed and, accordingly, Securities validly tendered in the tender offer may no longer be withdrawn except where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

Title of Security

CUSIP/ISIN

Principal Amount
Outstanding

Principal Amount
Tendered

Acceptance
Priority
Level

8.750% Debentures due 2022

CUSIP: 742718BJ7
ISIN: US742718BJ73

$62,105,000

$50,000

1

8.000% Debentures due 2029

CUSIP: 742718AV1
ISIN: S742718AV11

$44,131,000

$2,382,000

2

8.000% Debentures due 2024

CUSIP: 742718BG3

