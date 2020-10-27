 

Helge Leiro Baastad to leave the Boards of Directors of Nykredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

27 October 2020
                                                               

Helge Leiro Baastad to leave the Boards of Directors of Nykredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S

In alignment with our strategy to strengthen the Totalkredit alliance through an increasing number of joint activities, Nykredit has entered into a new non-life insurance partnership agreement with Lokale Pengeinstitutter, Spar Nord and Codan/Privatsikring. In consequence, Nykredit will end its long-standing non-life insurance partnership with Gjensidige Forsikring.

In this connection Helge Leiro Baastad, Group CEO of Gjensidige Forsikring, has decided to leave the Boards of Directors of Nykredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

Merete Eldrup, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says in this connection:

      -       I would like to thank Helge Leiro Baastad for all of his contributions to Nykredit. With his deep understanding of the forces that drive an organisation and his commercial mindset, Helge Leiro Baastad has made a strong and much appreciated value contribution to Nykredit’s transformation throughout his more than four years on the Boards of Directors.

Contact: Nykredit Press Relations at +45 44 55 14 49.

