 

New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 07:00  |   |   |   

- This world-first in contextual architecture will take visitors on a vivid sensory and emotional journey through time, ushering in a new era in design where every future detail will tell a story of the landscape's past. 

- With the concepts taking a curatorial approach, architect Jean Nouvel celebrates AlUla as, "the coming together of a landscape and history; The history of past civilisations in an extraordinary landscape." 

- Designs show Jean Nouvel's modern take on millennia-old Nabataean ways of living with monumental designs carved into the rocks that sustainably respect and preserve AlUla's landscape by drawing on concepts from the nearby Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

AlUlA, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New concept designs for the Sharaan by Jean Nouvel resort revealed today offer a deeper understanding of the architect's daring vision for AlUla, the cultural oasis in north-west Arabia.

 

 

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8801551-new-jean-nouvel-concept-designs-new-era-architecture/

Located deep within the Sharaan Nature Reserve, the designs draw on the nearby Nabataean wonders of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. In a world-first, this 2,000-year-old architectural legacy is being revived by Jean Nouvel for potentially the first time since the Nabataeans carved into the region's millions-of-years-old sandstone rock.

As the concepts were unveiled, architect Jean Nouvel described AlUla as "The coming together of a landscape and history; The history of past civilisations in an extraordinary landscape – the only place to create such a masterpiece."

Nouvel emphasised the importance of preserving such a unique landscape: "AlUla is a museum. Every wadi and escarpment, every stretch of sand and rocky outline, every geological  and archeological site deserves the greatest consideration. It's vital we keep all its distinctiveness and  conserve its attractiveness, which largely rests on its remote and occasionally archaic character. We have to safeguard a little mystery as well as the promise of discoveries to come."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Directed Energy Weapons Market Size Worth USD 93.20 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.8%: Emergen Research
Magnetic Sensor Market to Reach $4.22 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Immunovia Announces Completion of Analysis from the IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Third party tests confirm HYZON Motors' new liquid-cooled fuel cell stack leads the world in power ...
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Jeff Seabright appointed Chair of Xampla
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease