- With the concepts taking a curatorial approach, architect Jean Nouvel celebrates AlUla as, "the coming together of a landscape and history; The history of past civilisations in an extraordinary landscape."

- This world-first in contextual architecture will take visitors on a vivid sensory and emotional journey through time, ushering in a new era in design where every future detail will tell a story of the landscape's past.

- Designs show Jean Nouvel's modern take on millennia-old Nabataean ways of living with monumental designs carved into the rocks that sustainably respect and preserve AlUla's landscape by drawing on concepts from the nearby Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

AlUlA, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New concept designs for the Sharaan by Jean Nouvel resort revealed today offer a deeper understanding of the architect's daring vision for AlUla, the cultural oasis in north-west Arabia.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8801551-new-jean-nouvel-concept-designs-new-era-architecture/

Located deep within the Sharaan Nature Reserve, the designs draw on the nearby Nabataean wonders of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. In a world-first, this 2,000-year-old architectural legacy is being revived by Jean Nouvel for potentially the first time since the Nabataeans carved into the region's millions-of-years-old sandstone rock.

As the concepts were unveiled, architect Jean Nouvel described AlUla as "The coming together of a landscape and history; The history of past civilisations in an extraordinary landscape – the only place to create such a masterpiece."

Nouvel emphasised the importance of preserving such a unique landscape: "AlUla is a museum. Every wadi and escarpment, every stretch of sand and rocky outline, every geological and archeological site deserves the greatest consideration. It's vital we keep all its distinctiveness and conserve its attractiveness, which largely rests on its remote and occasionally archaic character. We have to safeguard a little mystery as well as the promise of discoveries to come."