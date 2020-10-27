 

DGAP-News RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.10.2020, 07:00  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal year 2020

27.10.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal year 2020

- Sales revenues down 24 percent in 2020 after nine months - decrease of 21 percent in the third quarter

- EBIT margin of 14 percent after nine months - 22 percent in the third quarter

- None of the otherwise usual positive year-end effects expected - major uncertainty persists

- Forecast not possible for fiscal year 2020 - long-term outlook remains positive
 

Rational AG / keyword(s): 9-month figures
Landsberg am Lech, 27 October 2020

RATIONAL AG generated sales revenues of 168.2 million euros in the third quarter of 2020, 21 percent less than in the prior-year quarter (213.2 million euros). Sales revenues increased significantly when compared with the second quarter of the current fiscal year (116.8 million euros, 43 percent down on the prior-year quarter). "The reasons are a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in many markets, the positive trend of the summer business among many of our customers and not least the launch of the new product generations, iVario and iCombi", explains CEO Dr Peter Stadelmann.

In the first nine months, this translated into sales revenues totalling 466.3 million euros (2019: 612.6 million euros), a year-on-year decline of 24 percent. In Latin America, sales revenues contracted by 48 percent in the first nine months, in North America there was a 29-percent decline. The best outcome after nine months was achieved in Asia, where sales revenues were 16 percent down on the previous year. Europe was 23 percent lower than in the previous year, while our home market of Germany contracted by 19 percent. Overall, the iVario product group was impacted to a lesser extent and contracted by 17 percent, while sales revenues for combi-steamers were 25 percent below the figure for the previous year.

Seite 1 von 5
Rational Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zu mittels Vortex Fluidic Device hergestelltes gGO(TM)
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier records earnings growth of 54 percent in the first nine months of 2020 ...
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO: Erster pan-europäischer Online Broker im Prime Standard
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Vorgezogener Folgeauftrag im Bereich Medizinprodukte / Mit ca. Mio. EUR 25,0 größter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:20 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax stabilisiert nach SAP-Schock
07:05 Uhr
Rational wagt trotz Erholung im Sommer weiter keine Prognose für 2020
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Umsätze stabilisieren sich auf niedrigerem Niveau - Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 nicht möglich (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Umsätze stabilisieren sich auf niedrigerem Niveau - Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 nicht möglich
19.10.20
BAADER BANK belässt RATIONAL AG auf 'Reduce'
13.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
13.10.20
RBC belässt RATIONAL AG auf 'Underperform'
12.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
12.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
07.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
526
Rational AG - Wachstumswert par excellence