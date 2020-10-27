Corporate News RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal year 2020 - Sales revenues down 24 percent in 2020 after nine months - decrease of 21 percent in the third quarter - EBIT margin of 14 percent after nine months - 22 percent in the third quarter - None of the otherwise usual positive year-end effects expected - major uncertainty persists - Forecast not possible for fiscal year 2020 - long-term outlook remains positive

Landsberg am Lech, 27 October 2020

RATIONAL AG generated sales revenues of 168.2 million euros in the third quarter of 2020, 21 percent less than in the prior-year quarter (213.2 million euros). Sales revenues increased significantly when compared with the second quarter of the current fiscal year (116.8 million euros, 43 percent down on the prior-year quarter). "The reasons are a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in many markets, the positive trend of the summer business among many of our customers and not least the launch of the new product generations, iVario and iCombi", explains CEO Dr Peter Stadelmann.

In the first nine months, this translated into sales revenues totalling 466.3 million euros (2019: 612.6 million euros), a year-on-year decline of 24 percent. In Latin America, sales revenues contracted by 48 percent in the first nine months, in North America there was a 29-percent decline. The best outcome after nine months was achieved in Asia, where sales revenues were 16 percent down on the previous year. Europe was 23 percent lower than in the previous year, while our home market of Germany contracted by 19 percent. Overall, the iVario product group was impacted to a lesser extent and contracted by 17 percent, while sales revenues for combi-steamers were 25 percent below the figure for the previous year.