Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta reports further recovery in Q3

Agreement to acquire eBay Classifieds Group

Improving trends confirmed

EBITDA margin exceptionally high, driven by cost saving initiatives, delayed expenses and positive one-offs

Significant strategic developments in the current portfolio

Strengthened financial position

Oslo, 27 October 2020 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta” or “the Company”) completed its third quarter of 2020, ended 30 September, reporting a 1.6% year-on-year increase in revenues1, driven by positive organic growth in France and Brazil.



The recovery experienced in the second quarter continued into the third quarter, thus resulting in positive growth during each month of the quarter. Classifieds revenues were up 4.6% in the quarter, while display advertising revenues decreased 4.3%. L’Argus Groupe, acquired in October 2019, added 4.2 points to total revenue growth, but changes in exchange rate had a negative 2.6-point impact.



Gross operating profit (EBITDA) including JVs increased by 6% yoy. The negative impact of Covid-19 on Adevinta’s main markets was mitigated by strong cost reduction initiatives implemented throughout the group and favourable phasing, since some expected marketing expenses and hiring only started to ramp up at the end of the quarter.



In the quarter, the company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of eBay Classifieds Group, the global classifieds arm of eBay Inc. Further, Adevinta received final approval by Brazil’s antitrust agency for OLX Brazil's acquisition of Group ZAP in October, and announced the divestment of investment phase operations in Morocco, Tunisia, and Colombia.



Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, commented: "I am truly excited that we reached in July an agreement to acquire eBay Classifieds Group. This transaction will create the world’s leading online classifieds company with the most diversified and complementary portfolio of marketplaces across the globe. Following the acquisition we will benefit from number 1 market positions across 17 countries, covering 1 billion people and we will be uniquely positioned to accelerate the growth and development of our markets. It will allow us to create more value in the years to come through the combination of best-in-class assets and expertise and through the generation of substantial and sustainable synergies.



As expected, Q3 performance confirmed the trend that we had seen throughout Q2, with improving momentum in operational KPIs, translating into revenues. We posted positive growth in the quarter. We continued to implement strong cost saving initiatives throughout the quarter and benefited from the phase-out of expenses, driving exceptional year-on-year growth in EBITDA margin despite the dilutive impact of acquisitions. We expect Q4 profitability to reflect the catch up and acceleration of investment in marketing and product and technology, while remaining confident in our longer-term EBITDA margin improvement potential.

