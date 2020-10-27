Announcement | MCH Group | Settlement with AMG

Settlement between the MCH Group and shareholders advised by AMG

MCH Group Ltd. and Erhard Lee, AMG Vermögensverwaltung and LLB Swiss Investment AG have settled the outstanding open points and have outlined a path for the recapitalisation of the MCH Group. Pursuant to an agreement signed on 26 October 2020, the MCH Group has agreed not to implement the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 3 August 2020. Instead, a revised structure of the capital increase will be proposed to the shareholders, which will be resolved in an extraordinary General Meeting. In return, Erhard Lee and LLB Swiss Investment AG will withdraw all pending lawsuits before civil courts and supervisory authorities and will not institute any further proceedings in this connection. The Canton of Basel-Stadt and Lupa Systems LLC support this settlement.

The main terms of the proposed capital increase are as follows: