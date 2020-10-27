 

DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins order in USA for 240 MW

27.10.2020 / 07:30
- First order in the US for N155/4.X Delta4000 turbines

- The Nordex Group now also offers this turbine type with an increased rating of more than 5 MW: the N155/5.X

Hamburg, 27 October 2020. The Nordex Group has won an order for a 240 MW wind farm in Texas, USA to be installed in 2021. The project will be supplied with 50 N155/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series and will operate with a rated power of 4.8 MW per wind turbine.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

With a 155 meter rotor diameter, the N155/4.X turbines are ideally suited to the site conditions of the project which enables the customer to achieve a low cost of energy.

"We are pleased to once again deliver Delta4000 turbines to the USA. The wind farm will be the 10th Nordex Group project in South Texas. This brings our installed volume in this region to almost 1.9 gigawatts," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The turbine N155/4.X, a variant of the Delta4000 series, is especially suitable for regions with lower turbulence and medium wind speeds. It is also suited to sites which are not subject to strict regulatory requirements for sound emissions. This applies to locations in large parts of the United States, Latin America, South Africa and Spain.

In addition to the N155/4.X, the Nordex Group now also offers the new rotor as an N155/5.X in the 5MW segment. The N155/5.X leverages already developed components of the current 5.X series - the N149/5.X and the N163/5.X - to boost annual energy production per wind turbine. This variant improves competitiveness in certain wind conditions or in situations where fewer wind turbines on a grid-constrained project result in a better overall cost of energy.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
