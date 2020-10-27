WashTec AG: Further noticeable impact of COVID-19 pandemic in third quarter, nevertheless slightly lower than in the second quarter

Year-to-date revenue was €269.3m down 12.9% year-over-year (prior year: €309.1m) and €93.9m in third quarter down 14.7% year-over-year (prior year: €110.1m)

Year-to-date EBIT was €12.5m (prior year: €20.3m) and €7.3m in third quarter (prior year: €11.1m)

Free cash flow increased to €25.1m (prior year: €-0.5m)

Operating costs reduced by 9.9% year-over-year (excluding foreign currency effects)

Full-year guidance confirmed: 15-20% lower revenue and EBIT margin of 3-5%

Augsburg, October 27, 2020 - WashTec Group - the leading supplier of innovative solutions for the carwash business worldwide - generated revenue of €269.3m year-to-date, down 12.9% on the prior year (€309.1m).While third quarter revenue, at €93.9m, was still significantly down year-over-year (by 14.7%; prior year: €110.1m), it was higher than the €88.1m recorded in the second quarter. At constant exchange rates, the third quarter decrease in revenue was 13.6%.Year-to-date, Group EBIT was down 38.4% year-over-year at €12.5m (prior year: €20.3m).The Group generated EBIT of €7.3m in the third quarter (prior year: €11.1m). At 7.8%, the third quarter EBIT margin was higher than the 4% seen in the second quarter. This was notably due to cost savings as a result of the Performance Program, which was launched in 2019 but further stepped up this spring, and to cost control to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.Although the order backlog on September 30 was below the prior year's figure, however, it could be increased compared to the first half of the year. This is because orders received in the direct customer business recovered in the third quarter compared to the same quarter a year earlier.Free cash flow (net cash flow - cash outflow from investing activities) increased year-over-year to €25.1m (prior year: €-0.5m). This is mainly due to the change in net operating working capital and to lower capital expenditure.