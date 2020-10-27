 

DGAP-News WashTec AG: Further noticeable impact of COVID-19 pandemic in third quarter, nevertheless slightly lower than in the second quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.10.2020, 08:00  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
WashTec AG: Further noticeable impact of COVID-19 pandemic in third quarter, nevertheless slightly lower than in the second quarter

27.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Year-to-date revenue was €269.3m down 12.9% year-over-year (prior year: €309.1m) and €93.9m in third quarter down 14.7% year-over-year (prior year: €110.1m)
  • Year-to-date EBIT was €12.5m (prior year: €20.3m) and €7.3m in third quarter (prior year: €11.1m)
  • Free cash flow increased to €25.1m (prior year: €-0.5m)
  • Operating costs reduced by 9.9% year-over-year (excluding foreign currency effects)
  • Full-year guidance confirmed: 15-20% lower revenue and EBIT margin of 3-5%


Augsburg, October 27, 2020 - WashTec Group - the leading supplier of innovative solutions for the carwash business worldwide - generated revenue of €269.3m year-to-date, down 12.9% on the prior year (€309.1m).
While third quarter revenue, at €93.9m, was still significantly down year-over-year (by 14.7%; prior year: €110.1m), it was higher than the €88.1m recorded in the second quarter. At constant exchange rates, the third quarter decrease in revenue was 13.6%.

Year-to-date, Group EBIT was down 38.4% year-over-year at €12.5m (prior year: €20.3m).
The Group generated EBIT of €7.3m in the third quarter (prior year: €11.1m). At 7.8%, the third quarter EBIT margin was higher than the 4% seen in the second quarter. This was notably due to cost savings as a result of the Performance Program, which was launched in 2019 but further stepped up this spring, and to cost control to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the order backlog on September 30 was below the prior year's figure, however, it could be increased compared to the first half of the year. This is because orders received in the direct customer business recovered in the third quarter compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Free cash flow (net cash flow - cash outflow from investing activities) increased year-over-year to €25.1m (prior year: €-0.5m). This is mainly due to the change in net operating working capital and to lower capital expenditure.
Seite 1 von 3
WashTec Akt Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zu mittels Vortex Fluidic Device hergestelltes gGO(TM)
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier records earnings growth of 54 percent in the first nine months of 2020 ...
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO: Erster pan-europäischer Online Broker im Prime Standard
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Vorgezogener Folgeauftrag im Bereich Medizinprodukte / Mit ca. Mio. EUR 25,0 größter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:29 Uhr
Autowaschanlagenhersteller Washtec spürt Corona-Folgen auch weiterhin
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Auswirkungen der COVID-19-Pandemie auch im dritten Quartal deutlich spürbar, gleichwohl etwas geringer als im zweiten Quartal (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Auswirkungen der COVID-19-Pandemie auch im dritten Quartal deutlich spürbar, gleichwohl etwas geringer als im zweiten Quartal

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
203
750750; Washtec, Kauf oder Finger weg?