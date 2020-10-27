Nouveau Monde Announces Significant Milestone to Commercialise its Value-added and Sustainable Battery-grade Anode Graphite Material

Nouveau Monde’s first two commercial scale pilot plant purification modules will be constructed within an existing space at Olin Corporation’s Bécancour, Québec facility.



Nouveau Monde signed on October 26, 2020 an agreement with Olin, one of the world’s leading chemical companies, for commercial space and to provide chemical supply and site services to support the commercialization of Nouveau Monde’s proprietary thermochemical technology to produce advanced graphite materials.

Slated for H2 2021, the scalable furnaces shall have a nameplate capacity of 1,500 tonnes purified battery-grade graphite per year, generating significant near-term cash flow.

This important step cements Nouveau Monde’s vertical integration strategy, allowing it to benefit from the entire value chain from mine to anode materials.

Nouveau Monde’s high-purity graphite products will target high-growth markets such as lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, and 5G heat dissipation foils.



MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce a five-year agreement with Olin Corporation which covers the commercial space for operations, site services and the supply of certain raw materials to implement the Company’s proprietary thermochemical purification operations.

Nouveau Monde’s vertical integration strategy, from graphite ore to advanced battery material, offers a unique value proposition to battery makers – they will now have a reliable and secure source of low-cost, carbon-neutral value-added products, underpinned by clean and renewable energy. This commercial differentiator is recognised by numerous potential customers which have already requested Nouveau Monde’s material for pre-qualification. The Company’s proprietary thermochemical technology leverages Québec’s cheap and abundant supply of hydroelectricity and provides a significant economic and environmental advantage over its peers globally.

Nouveau Monde will construct two pilot commercial-scale purification furnaces within Olin’s existing facility in the Bécancour industrial park. The project is advanced with a CAPEX envelop nearing $C15 million; plant commissioning is scheduled for mid-2021. Following an initial optimisation phase, the Company expects to generate positive free operating cash flow from the production of purified advanced materials. By investing in this purification development, Nouveau Monde is ensuring that it is best-placed to capture the higher margins attributable to anode material and other high-purity products.