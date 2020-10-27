 

Sampo Group has received all regulatory approvals for its Hastings deal

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        27 October 2020 at 9:10 am


Sampo announced on 5 August 2020 that Sampo and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) have made a recommended cash offer, through a jointly owned company, to acquire all issued and to be issued shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc not already owned or controlled by Sampo and RMI.

The offer is subject to conditions set out in Part III of the Scheme Document, including the receipt of certain regulatory and antitrust approvals. All of the conditions relating to regulatory and antitrust approvals have now been satisfied.

The Scheme will be effective following completion of the Court Hearing procedure, which is anticipated to be held on 13 November 2020.

More information on the schedule is available at www.hastingsplc.com.


SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


