Strong performance continued

7-9/ 7-9/ 1-9/ 1-9/ 1-12/ 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Net sales, EUR million 115.4 103.4 347.8 317.0 411.4 EBITDA * 18.1 7.8 47.4 26.2 33.7 EBITDA, % 15.7 7.6 13.6 8.3 8.2 Comparable operating profit, EUR million 12.9 1.1 31.0 6.7 8.1 Comparable operating profit, % 11.2 1.1 8.9 2.1 2.0 Operating profit, EUR million 12.9 1.1 31.0 6.7 8.1 Profit for the period, EUR million 10.9 -0.1 22.8 1.4 0.2 Cash flow from operations, EUR million 20.1 17.4 39.1 24.2 29.9 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.35 0.30 0.68 0.42 0.52 Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.19 0.00 0.40 0.02 0.00 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % − − 13.8 3.0 3.7 Gearing, % − − 29.9 52.1 50.7

*2019 EBITDA restated.





In this financial report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.



July­–September 2020 in brief:

- Net sales increased 12% from the corresponding period of 2019 and were EUR 115.4 million (103.4)

- Operating profit increased significantly and was EUR 12.9 million (1.1)

- Cash flow from operations improved and was EUR 20.1 million (17.4)

January–September 2020 in brief:

- Net sales increased 10% from the corresponding period of 2019 and were EU 347.8 million (317.0)

- Operating profit increased significantly and was EUR 31.0 million (6.7)

- Cash flow from operations improved and was EUR 39.1 million (24.2)

Outlook for 2020 unchanged

Suominen reiterates the outlook presented on June 17, 2020, in which Suominen expects that in 2020 its comparable operating profit will improve significantly from 2019. In 2019, Suominen’s operating profit amounted to EUR 8.1 million. In financial years 2020 and 2019 Suominen had no items affecting the comparability of the operating profit.



Petri Helsky, President & CEO:





“Suominen achieved again a record high quarterly operating profit in the third quarter. Our operating profit increased to EUR 12.9 million (1.1) due to higher production and sales volumes and margin improvement through favorable raw material costs and improved efficiency. Development was positive at all sites, with also our variable cost optimization program continuing to yield results.

Our net sales increased by 12% and amounted to EUR 115.4 million (103.4). Sales volumes increased but sales prices decreased following the lower raw material prices. Demand for wipes continued on a high level driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currencies impacted net sales by EUR -5.6 million.

The operating environment continued to be marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our primary focus continues to be to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and to maintain business continuity. We also ensured our financial position and liquidity by renewing our revolving credit facility in July.

The pandemic increased sales volumes in all our markets. We expect the higher demand to continue at least in the fourth quarter and early 2021. However, our sales in December are expected to be impacted negatively by the holiday season, as usual. In the longer term the pandemic may lead to a continued increase in demand for nonwovens for cleaning and disinfection products.

In August, we announced that we will increase our spunlace capacity in Europe by upgrading and restarting one of our existing production lines in Cressa, Italy. This investment will strengthen our capabilities in Europe and it is made in line with our strategy aiming for growth.

In September, we published our new sustainability targets and KPIs. Our sustainability agenda has four themes, People and safety, Sustainable nonwovens, Low-impact manufacturing and Corporate Citizenship and now we have ambitious targets for each of them.

During the quarter, we launched two new sustainable products: BIOLACE Pure and BIOLACE Combo. Both of these BIOLACE products are made of renewable raw materials and both are biodegradable and compostable. BIOLACE Pure is designed to be used in wipes and BIOLACE Combo in absorbent hygiene products. Our frontrunner status in nonwovens innovation was recognized also by Rockline, one of our major customers, who granted us their Supplier Innovation Award 2020, citing our novel sustainable product development.

Our financial performance continued strong in the third quarter. Going forward we continue to ensure the health of our employees, serve and support our customers, run our operations efficiently and implement our strategy.”

NET SALES

July–September 2020



In July–September 2020, Suominen’s net sales improved from the comparison period by 12% to EUR 115.4 million (103.4). Currencies impacted net sales by EUR -5.6 million.



Suominen has two business areas, Americas and Europe. Net sales of the Americas business area amounted to EUR 71.9 million (66.2) and net sales of the Europe business area EUR 43.5 million (37.2).





January–September 2020

In January–September 2020, Suominen’s net sales improved from the comparison period by 10% and amounted to EUR 347.8 million (317.0). Currencies impacted net sales by EUR -4.4 million.



Net sales of the Americas business area amounted to EUR 222.3 million (199.5) and net sales of the Europe business area to EUR 125.6 million (117.5).

OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

July–September 2020



Operating profit improved significantly from the comparison period and amounted to EUR 12.9 million (1.1). Currencies impacted operating profit by EUR -0.2 million.

Profit before income taxes was EUR 11.1 million (0.0), and profit for the reporting period was EUR 10.9 million (-0.1). Income taxes for the period, EUR -0.3 million (-0.1), were impacted by recognition of additional deferred tax assets from previous years’ losses as the possibility to utilize the losses has increased.

January–September 2020

Operating profit increased significantly and was EUR 31.0 million (6.7). Currencies impacted operating profit by EUR -1.5 million.

Profit before income taxes was EUR 25.4 million (2.7), and profit for the reporting period was EUR 22.8 million (1.4).

Income taxes for the period, EUR -2.6 million (-1.2), were impacted by recognition of additional deferred tax assets from previous years’ losses as the possibility to utilize the losses has increased. The corporate income taxes were also positively impacted in the first quarter by the US tax reliefs enacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.







FINANCING



The Group’s net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 43.1 million (71.3) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 29.9% (52.1%) and the equity ratio 46.0% (42.4%).



In January–September, net financial expenses were EUR -5.5 million (-4.1), or -1.6% (-1.3%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates increased the net financial expenses by EUR 1.6 million (in 2019, decreased by EUR 0.5 million). The net financial expenses include a bad debt provision based on expected credit losses of loan receivables totaling EUR -0.6 million and a fair value change of assets of EUR +0.3 million.





Cash flow from operations in July–September was EUR 20.1 million (17.4) and in January–September EUR 39.1 million (24.2), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.68 (0.42). The improvement in the cash flow from operations for January–September was mainly driven by better result.

In the third quarter the change in net working capital was positive by EUR 6.4 million (+10.4).

The change in net working capital was EUR -2.3 million negative in January–September 2020 when in the corresponding period last year the change in net working capital was EUR 0.6 million positive.

On July 13, 2020 Suominen announced that it had entered into a new single-currency syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million with a maturity of three years with two one-year extension options. The lenders for the facility are Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch and Nordea. The new credit facility includes leverage ratio and gearing as financial covenants. The margin of the facility will increase or decrease dependent on Suominen meeting two sustainability key performance indicators (“KPI”), namely:

Increase in the sales of sustainable products

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

The new credit facility replaced the EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement provided by Nordea and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), Branch Operation in Finland as the lenders.



CAPITAL EXPENDITURE



Suominen announced in August that it increases its spunlace capacity in Europe by upgrading and restarting one of its existing production lines in Cressa, Italy. The investment will strengthen Suominen’s capabilities in Europe and it is made in line with the strategy aiming for growth. The total value of the investment is approx. EUR 8 million and it will be finalized during the second half of 2021.

In January-September, the gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 4.9 million (8.6) and the largest items were related to the growth investment initiatives in Italy. Other investments were mainly for maintenance. Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 16.4 million (19.5).

IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SUOMINEN

The health and safety of Suominen’s employees is a key priority. Suominen has secured the health and safety of its employees by various measures and is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Thanks to our proactive approach, there has been a limited impact on our ability to serve our customers and run our operations so far.

As a nonwovens manufacturer Suominen is an integral part of the supply chain making disinfecting and cleaning products, facemasks and protective clothing available to everyone around the world. The authorities have classified our nonwovens production as essential in fighting the pandemic in the jurisdictions where other business activities were shut down.

The pandemic has increased demand for our products in all our markets and the higher demand is expected to continue at least in the fourth quarter and early 2021. In the longer term the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a continued increase in demand for nonwovens for cleaning and disinfection products.

Both Suominen’s financial position and cash flow have remained strong throughout the pandemic.

Risks related to COVID-19 are described in the short-term risk and uncertainties section.

PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

We published our concrete sustainability targets and KPIs in September 2020.

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost-time accidents. There were no lost-time accidents (LTA) in the third quarter (2 in Q3/2019), in January-September 2020 one lost-time accident occurred at Suominen sites (4 in Q1-Q3/2019). Increasing employee engagement is another of our key people-related targets. Our global employee engagement survey was launched in early October and the results will be used to create concrete action plans in order to systematically develop our employee engagement and performance in the future.

We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. Our target for 2025 is to reduce our energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill by 20% per ton of product compared to the base year of 2019. We have now defined concrete action plans and timelines to reach these targets.

Regarding sustainable products, our target is to increase their sales by 50% by 2025 and to have over 10 sustainable product launches per year. During the quarter, we launched two new sustainable products: BIOLACE Pure and BIOLACE Combo. Both of these BIOLACE products are made of renewable raw materials and both are biodegradable and compostable. BIOLACE Pure is designed to be used in wipes and BIOLACE Combo in absorbent hygiene products.

In the Corporate citizenship area, we have renewed our Code of Conduct during the autumn and will publish it later this year. A new mandatory Code of Conduct training program for all employees will be launched in 2021.

INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



Share capital



The number of Suominen’s registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on September 30, 2020, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.



Share trading and price



The number of Suominen Corporation shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to September 30, 2020 was 6,483,441 shares, accounting for 11.3% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 5.36, the lowest EUR 2.00 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 3.66. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 4.95. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 285.0 million on September 30, 2020.



Treasury shares



On September 30, 2020, Suominen Corporation held 690,878 treasury shares.

In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting, in total 29,121 shares were transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares in May.

In accordance with the matching share-based payment program, 9,352 shares were transferred to the participants of the program in September.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors which shall be paid in shares



The Annual General Meeting held on March 19, 2020 decided that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board remains unchanged. 60% of the annual remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.



The number of shares forming the remuneration portion which is payable in shares was determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share during the one month period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January‒March 2020 of the company is published. The shares were given out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors on May 28, 2020.



Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees



The Group management and key employees participate in the company’s share-based incentive plan. The earlier plans are described in detail in the Financial Statements 2019 and in the Remuneration Statement 2019 of Suominen Corporation, available on the company’s website www.suominen.fi .

On December 11, 2017 the Board of Directors approved a share-based incentive plan for the Group management and key employees. The aim of the plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the Company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the Company’s shares. The plan includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2018-2020, 2019-2021 and 2020-2022.

Performance Share Plan performance periods

Period 2018-2020 2019-2021 2020-2022 Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return (TSR) and EBIT % Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2021 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2022 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2023 Participants Approx. 20 people Approx. 20 people Approx. 20 people Maximum number of shares 502,000 729,000 893,000

The President & CEO of the Company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

Matching Restricted Share Plan 2019-2021

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation approved on June 4, 2019 a Matching Restricted Share Plan for selected key employees in the Suominen Group. The prerequisite for receiving a reward from the plan is that a participant acquires the company’s shares, amounting to the number resolved by the Board.

If the prerequisites set for a participant have been fulfilled and his or her employment or service in a company belonging to the Suominen Group is in force at the time of the reward payment, he or she will receive matching shares as a reward.

The plan includes vesting periods, the duration of which is resolved by the Board. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash after a vesting period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the plan participants.

The prerequisite for reward payment is that a participant’s employment or service is in force upon reward payment. The plan rewards to be allocated in 2019–2021 will amount to a maximum total of 200,000 Suominen Corporation shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

The first vesting period of the matching restricted share plan ended in September and in total 9,352 shares were transferred to the participants.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on March 19, 2020.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2019 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability for the financial year 2019. The AGM approved the Remuneration Policy for the governing bodies.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share will be paid.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 66,000 and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 31,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 250 for each meeting held as telephone conference.

60% of the remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation’s shares. Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.



The AGM decided that the number of Board members remains unchanged at six (6). Mr. Jan Johansson was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors and Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Ms. Sari Pajari and Ms. Laura Raitio were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Björn Borgman and Ms. Nina Linander were elected as new members of the Board.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares and to resolve on the issuance of shares and granting of options and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The terms and conditions of the authorization are explained later in this interim report.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on March 19, 2020 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and the meeting materials can be viewed on Suominen’s website at www.suominen.fi.

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 3, 2020 Suominen paid out dividends of EUR 2.9 million for 2019, corresponding to EUR 0.05 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors



In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.



The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee and Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Nina Linander was elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Raitio were re-elected as members. Jan Johansson was re-elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Sari Pajari was re-elected as a member. Björn Borgman was elected as a new member to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 19, 2020 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase a maximum of 400,000 of the company’s own shares. The company’s own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in company’s share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company’s business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled. The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company’s own shares. The repurchase authorization shall be valid until June 30, 2021 and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company’s own shares.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 19, 2020 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or conveying the company’s own shares held by the company and/or granting options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. New shares may be issued, and the company’s own shares may be conveyed to the company’s shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company; or by waiving the shareholder’s pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so, such as, for example, using the shares as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company’s business, as financing for investments, using shares as part of the company’s incentive program or using the shares for disbursing the portion of the Board members’ remuneration that is to be paid in shares. The new shares may also be issued without payment to the company itself. New shares may be issued and/or company’s own shares held by the company or its group company may be conveyed at the maximum amount of 5,000,000 shares in aggregate.

The Board of Directors may grant options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which carry the right to receive against payment new shares or own shares held by the company. The right may also be granted to the company’s creditor in such a manner that the right is granted on condition that the creditor’s receivable is used to set off the subscription price (“Convertible Bond”). However, options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act cannot be granted as part of the company’s remuneration plan.





The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the company that may be conveyed by virtue of the options and other special rights granted by the company is 5,000,000 shares in total which number is included in the maximum number stated above.





The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations shall be valid until June 30, 2021.



NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.





NOMINATION BOARD

Suominen’s three largest registered shareholders AC Invest Two B.V., Oy Etra Invest Ab and Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company have nominated the following members to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by AC Invest Two B.V.;

Erik Malmberg, Investment Advisory Professional, Triton Advisers AB, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab;

Hanna Kaskela, Director of Responsible Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jan Johansson, Chair of Suominen’s Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company’s shareholders' register on September 1, 2020.

SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Currently the COVID-19 pandemic is causing uncertainty. The key risks related to the virus have concerned the health and safety of Suominen personnel and customers, possible shortages of raw materials as well as potential closures of customers’ or our own plants due to virus infections or authority decisions and issues linked to logistics. These risks remain valid in the last quarter of the year as unfortunately the coronavirus situation seems to be deteriorating in many countries.

We have implemented extensive precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees and to ensure business continuity and progress of our strategic projects during the pandemic. We continuously monitor the raw material situation closely and we have identified risk mitigation measures such as utilization of supplementary raw material sources.





The vast majority of our customers have also experienced increased demand for their products and thus our customer credit risks have not materially increased. The COVID-19 pandemic has not increased Suominen’s risk of impairment losses on non-current assets.

Suominen’s other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability and customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen’s Annual Report and Q1/2020 Interim report at suominen.fi/investors.



BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen’s nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.



The demand for nonwovens has increased due to COVID-19 pandemic. In the short term, the higher demand is expected to continue. In the longer term, the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a continued increase in demand for nonwovens for cleaning and disinfection products.







OUTLOOK FOR 2020



Suominen reiterates the outlook presented on June 17, 2020, in which Suominen expects that in 2020 its comparable operating profit will improve significantly from 2019. In 2019, Suominen’s operating profit amounted to EUR 8.1 million. In financial years 2020 and 2019 Suominen had no items affecting the comparability of the operating profit.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION STATEMENTS

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Statement for

2019, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed

companies. The statements also cover other central areas of corporate governance. The statements have been published on Suominen's website, separately from the Report of the Board of Directors, at www.suominen.fi.

AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL



Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast for analyst, investors and media on October 27 at 11:00 a.m. (EET). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:

SE: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 30794525#.



NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT



Suominen Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Release 2020 on February 4, 2021 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

SUOMINEN GROUP 1 JANUARY–30 SEPTEMBER 2020



The figures in this interim report are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.



This interim report has not been audited.

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2019, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from 1.1.2020.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from 1.1.2020 are not material for Suominen Group.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 17,613 20,780 20,020 Property, plant and equipment 106,082 126,352 121,584 Right-of-use assets 14,309 15,384 14,319 Loan receivables 3,650 3,348 3,650 Equity instruments 777 777 777 Other non-current receivables 69 43 70 Deferred tax assets 2,647 2,097 2,091 Total non-current assets 160,642 184,277 178,007 Current assets Inventories 37,977 41,561 39,257 Trade receivables 53,671 52,905 46,728 Loan receivables 3,256 4,017 3,845 Other current receivables 5,693 4,747 3,820 Assets for current tax 3,652 996 701 Cash and cash equivalents 48,742 34,717 37,741 Total current assets 152,991 138,943 132,093 Total assets 313,633 323,220 310,100 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 81,361 81,269 81,269 Treasury shares -44 -44 -44 Fair value and other reserves 2 264 264 Exchange differences -8,131 3,944 707 Retained earnings 34,344 14,897 13,715 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 144,074 136,871 132,452



Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 13,444 12,928 12,786 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 769 769 788 Provisions 1,665 1,595 1,608 Non-current lease liabilities 10,914 11,371 10,464 Other non-current liabilities 17 17 17 Debentures 82,563 81,428 81,714 Total non-current liabilities 109,372 108,107 107,375 Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 2,817 2,990 2,986 Other current interest-bearing liabilities − 14,000 14,000 Liabilities for current tax 787 362 5 Trade payables and other current liabilities 56,584 60,890 53,282 Total current liabilities 60,188 78,242 70,273 Total liabilities 169,559 186,349 177,648 Total equity and liabilities 313,633 323,220 310,100

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS





Restated Restated Restated EUR thousand 7-9/2020 7-9/2019 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 1-12/2019 Net sales 115,435 103,363 347,808 316,953 411,412 Cost of goods sold -95,751 -95,071 -295,320 -288,560 -374,501 Gross profit 19,684 8,292 52,488 28,393 36,911 Other operating income 694 694 2,031 2,297 2,903 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -6,450 -6,888 -20,740 -20,750 -27,268 Research and development expenses -807 -860 -2,131 -2,582 -3,376 Other operating expenses -215 -130 -685 -633 -1,041 Operating profit 12,907 1,108 30,962 6,724 8,129 Net financial expenses -1,761 -1,080 -5,518 -4,072 -5,998 Profit before income taxes 11,146 28 25,444 2,652 2,132 Income taxes -270 -108 -2,622 -1,232 -1,907 Profit for the period 10,877 -80 22,822 1,420 225 Earnings per share, EUR Basic 0.19 0.00 0.40 0.02 0.00 Diluted 0.19 0.00 0.40 0.02 0.00

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





EUR thousand 7-9/2020 7-9/2019 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 1-12/2019 Profit for the period 10,877 -80 22,822 1,420 225 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences -5,976 4,116 -9,252 5,130 1,570 Reclassified to profit or loss − − -327 − − Income taxes related to other comprehensive income 447 -455 479 -517 -193 Total -5,529 3,661 -9,100 4,614 1,377 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans − − − − 75 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income − − − − -21 Total − − − − 54 Total other comprehensive income -5,529 3,661 -9,100 4,614 1,431 Total comprehensive income for the period 5,347 3,581 13,722 6,034 1,656

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2020 11,860 24,681 81,269 -44 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − 92 − Dividends paid − − − − Equity 30.9.2020 11,860 24,681 81,361 -44





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2020 707 264 13,715 132,452 Profit for the period − − 22,822 22,822 Other comprehensive income -8,838 -262 − -9,100 Total comprehensive income -8,838 -262 36,537 13,722 Share-based payments − − 684 684 Conveyance of treasury shares − − − 92 Dividends paid − − -2,876 -2,876 Equity 30.9.2020 -8,131 2 34,344 144,074





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2019 11,860 24,681 81,185 -44 Profit / loss for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − 84 − Equity 30.9.2019 11,860 24,681 81,269 -44





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2019 -669 264 13,237 130,513 Profit / loss for the period − − 1,420 1,420 Other comprehensive income 4,614 − − 4,614 Total comprehensive income 4,614 − 1,420 6,034 Share-based payments − − 240 240 Conveyance of treasury shares − − − 84 Equity 30.9.2019 3,944 264 14,897 136,871





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2019 11,860 24,681 81,185 -44 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − 84 − Equity 31.12.2019 11,860 24,681 81,269 -44





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2019 -669 264 13,237 130,513 Profit for the period − − 225 225 Other comprehensive income 1,377 − 54 1,431 Total comprehensive income 1,377 − 279 1,656 Share-based payments − − 198 198 Conveyance of treasury shares − − − 84 Equity 31.12.2019 707 264 13,715 132,452

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





EUR thousand 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 1-12/2019 Cash flow from operations Profit for the period 22,822 1,420 225 Total adjustments to profit for the period 25,672 25,861 34,585 Cash flow before changes in net working capital 48,494 27,281 34,810 Change in net working capital -2,251 611 1,631 Financial items -3,224 -2,613 -5,222 Income taxes -3,882 -1,120 -1,324 Cash flow from operations 39,137 24,160 29,895 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -6,474 -9,410 -10,520 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets − 0 73 Cash flow from investments -6,474 -9,410 -10,447 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities 15,000 24,000 38,000 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -31,316 -32,876 -47,572 Dividends paid -2,876 − − Cash flow from financing -19,192 -8,876 -9,572 Change in cash and cash equivalents 13,471 5,874 9,875 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 37,741 27,757 27,757 Effect of changes in exchange rates -2,470 1,086 109 Change in cash and cash equivalents 13,471 5,874 9,875 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 48,742 34,717 37,741

KEY RATIOS

Restated Restated 7-9/

2020 7-9/

2019 1-9/

2020 1-9/

2019 1-12/

2019 Change in net sales, % * 11.7 -1.3 9.7 -1.4 -4.6 Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, % 17.1 8.0 15.1 9.0 9.0 EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 15.7 7.6 13.6 8.3 8.2 Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % 11.2 1.1 8.9 2.1 2.0 Comparable operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % 11.2 1.1 8.9 2.1 2.0 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % -1.5 -1.0 -1.6 -1.3 -1.5 Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % 9.7 0.0 7.3 0.8 0.5 Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % 9.4 -0.1 6.6 0.4 0.1 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 2,411 2,277 4,867 8,566 11,198 Depreciation and amortization, EUR thousand 5,200 6,726 16,416 19,507 25,539 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % − − 15.7 -0.4 0.2 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % − − 13.8 3.0 3.7 Equity ratio, % − − 46.0 42.4 42.7 Gearing, % − − 29.9 52.1 50.7 Average number of personnel − − 687 689 685 Earnings per share, EUR, basic 0.19 0.00 0.40 0.02 0.00 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted 0.19 0.00 0.40 0.20 0.00 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.35 0.30 0.68 0.42 0.52 Equity per share, EUR − − 2.50 2.38 2.30 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares − − 57,568,341 57,529,868 57,529,868 Share price, end of period, EUR − − 4.95 2.44 2.31 Share price, period low, EUR − − 2.00 2.04 2.04 Share price, period high, EUR − − 5.36 2.70 2.70 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR − − 3.66 2.41 2.38 Market capitalization, EUR million − − 285.0 140.4 132.9 Number of traded shares during the period − − 6,483,441 2,992,411 4,655,863 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares − − 11.3 5.2 8.1

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 95,914 96,371 95,464 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 2,817 16,990 16,986 Interest-bearing receivables and cash and cash equivalents -55,648 -42,083 -45,236 Interest-bearing net debt 43,084 71,279 67,213

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES





Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2019. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen’s Annual Report for 2019.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share



Basic earnings per share (EPS) Profit for the period adjusted with interest on hybrid bond, net of tax = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares Diluted earnings per share (EPS) Profit for the period = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares





EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Profit for the period 22,822 1,420 225 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,543,631 57,511,273 57,515,960 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,727,013 57,576,963 57,601,340 Earnings per share EUR Basic 0.40 0.02 0.00 Diluted 0.40 0.02 0.00

Cash flow from operations per share



Cash flow from operations per share Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period





30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand 39,137 24,160 29,894 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,568,341 57,529,868 57,529,868 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.68 0.42 0.52



Equity per share

Equity per share Total equity = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period





30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 144,074 136,871 132,452 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,568,341 57,529,868 57,529,868 Equity per share, EUR 2.50 2.38 2.30

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period





30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,568,341 57,529,868 57,529,868 Share price at end of the period, EUR 4.95 2.44 2.31 Market capitalization, EUR million 285.0 140.4 132.9

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares





30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Number of shares traded during the period 6,483,441 2,992,411 4,655,863 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,543,631 57,511,273 57,515,960 Share turnover, % 11.3 5.2 8.1

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods, Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs. Suominen did not have any items affecting comparability in 2020 or 2019

EBITDA

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses





EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Operating profit 30,962 6,724 8,129 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 16,416 19,507 25,539 EBITDA 47,378 26,231 33,668

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Increases in intangible assets 283 2,003 2,224 Increases in property, plant and equipment 4,583 6,563 8,974 Gross capital expenditure 4,867 8,566 11,198

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents





EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Interest-bearing liabilities 96,295 109,789 109,163 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 2,437 3,572 3,286 Interest bearing receivables -6,905 -7,365 -7,495 Cash and cash equivalents -48 742 -34,717 -37,741 Interest-bearing net debt 43,084 71,279 67,213 Interest-bearing liabilities 96,295 109,789 109,163 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 2,437 3,572 3,286 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 98,731 113,361 112,450

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity (quarterly average)

EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) 21,627 -595 225 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2019 / 30.9.2018 / 31.12.2018 136,871 130,981 130,513 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2019 / 31.12.2018 / 31.3.2019 132,452 130,513 133,776 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2020 / 31.3.2019 / 30.6.2019 135,868 133,776 133,178 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2020 / 30.6.2019 / 30.9.2019 138,551 133,178 136,871 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2020 / 30.9.2019 / 31.12.2019 144,074 136,871 132,452 Average 137,563 133,064 133,358 Return on equity (ROE), % 15.7 -0.4 0.2

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity + interest-bearing liabilities





EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 144,074 136,871 132,452 Interest-bearing liabilities 96,295 109,789 109,163 Invested capital 240,368 246,660 241,615

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), % = Operating profit + financial income (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital, quarterly average





EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) 32,367 6,363 8,129 Financial income (rolling 12 months) 942 884 981 Total 33,310 7,247 9,110 Invested capital 30.9.2019 / 30.9.2018 / 31.12.2018 246,660 227,186 231,977 Invested capital 31.12.2019 / 31.12.2018 / 31.3.2019 241,615 247,263 250,259 Invested capital 31.3.2020 / 31.3.2019 / 30.6.2019 240,761 250,259 249,752 Invested capital 30.6.2020 / 30.6.2019 / 30.9.2019 238,195 249,752 246,660 Invested capital 30.9.2020 / 30.9.2019 / 31.12.2019 240,368 246,660 241,615 Average 241,520 244,224 244,053 Return on invested capital (ROI), % 13.8 3.0 3.7

Financial income does not include fair value changes of assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, % = Total equity x 100 Total assets - advances received





EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 144,074 136,871 132,452 Total assets 313,633 323,220 310,100 Advances received -248 -113 -58 313,385 323,107 310,042 Equity ratio, % 46.0 42.4 42.7

Gearing, %

Gearing, % = Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity





EUR thousand 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Interest-bearing net debt 43,084 71,279 67,213 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 144,074 136,871 132,452 Gearing, % 29.9 52.1 50.7

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA





EUR thousand 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 1-12/2019 Finland 2,473 1,977 2,527 Rest of Europe 115,215 113,322 145,055 North and South America 227,180 198,355 259,560 Rest of the world 2,941 3,299 4,270 Total 347,808 316,953 411,412

QUARTERLY SALES DEVELOPMENT BY BUSINESS AREA

2020 2019 EUR thousand 7-9 4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Americas 71,947 77,162 73,170 62,180 66,161 65,011 68,326 Europe 43,542 45,047 37,054 32,294 37,233 38,798 41,466 Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations -54 -38 -21 -15 -30 14 -25 Total 115,435 122,170 110,203 94,459 103,363 103,824 109,766

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2020 2019 EUR thousand 7-9 4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 115,435 122,170 110,203 94,459 103,363 103,824 109,766 EBITDA 18,107 17,989 11,282 7,437 7,834 9,089 9,309 as % of net sales 15.7 14.7 10.2 7.9 7.6 8.8 8.5 Comparable operating profit 12,907 12,391 5,664 1,405 1,108 2,655 2,961 as % of net sales 11.2 10.1 5.1 1.5 1.1 2.6 2.7 Items affecting comparability − − − − − − − Operating profit 12,907 12,391 5,664 1,405 1,108 2,655 2,961 as % of net sales 11.2 10.1 5.1 1.5 1.1 2.6 2.7 Net financial items -1,761 -1,813 -1,945 -1,926 -1,080 -1,695 -1,297 Profit before income taxes 11,146 10,579 3,719 -521 28 960 1,665 as % of net sales 9.7 8.7 3.4 -0.6 0.0 0.9 1.5

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION



The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.



In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 19, 2020 resolved that 40% of the annual remuneration for the Board of Directors is paid in Suominen Corporation’s shares. The number of shares transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares for 2020 was 29,121 shares. The shares were transferred on May 28, 2020 and the value of the transferred shares totaled EUR 92,400, or approximately EUR 3.17 per share.



In accordance with the terms and conditions of the matching restricted share plan 2019, Suominen Corporation transferred a total of 9,352 shares without consideration to the participants of the plan’s vesting period 2019-2020. Of the total number of transferred shares, 4,676 shares were transferred to President & CEO Petri Helsky and 4,676 shares to another member of the Executive Team.





CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 EUR thousand Property, plant and equip. Intang. assets Property, plant and equip. Intang. assets Property, plant and equip. Intang. assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 121,584 20,020 129,391 21,231 129,391 21,231 Application of IFRS 16 − − -149 − -149 − Capital expenditure and increases 4,583 283 6,563 2,003 8,974 2,224 Disposals and decreases 0 − -1 0 -1 − Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -11,077 -2,675 -14,281 -2,477 -18,608 -3,448 Exchange differences and other changes -9,008 -15 4,829 23 1,977 12 Carrying amount at the end of the period 106,082 17,613 126,352 20,780 121,584 20,020



Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 14,319 16,946 16,946 Increases 2,852 868 946 Disposals and decreases -9 -112 -215 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -2,664 -2,749 -3,483 Exchange differences and other changes -190 432 125 Carrying amount at the end of the period 14,309 15,384 14,319

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES





EUR thousand 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 1-12/2019 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 109,163 101,463 101,463 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 16,986 20,765 20,765 Application of IFRS 16 − 2,664 2,664 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -31,316 -32,876 -47,572 Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items 15,000 24,000 38,000 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 201 189 218 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -291 -94 -99 Reclassification from non-current liabilities 2,309 2,231 2,942 Periodization of debenture to amortized cost, non-cash flow items − 43 43 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item -72 68 25 Current liabilities at the end of the period 2,817 16,990 16,986 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 10,464 84 84 Application of IFRS 16 − 12,622 12,622 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 2,929 680 733 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 0 -19 -121 Reclassification to current liabilities -2,309 -2,231 -2,942 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item -169 236 88 Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 10,914 11,371 10,464 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 81,714 80,615 80,615 Periodization of debenture to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 850 813 1,099 Non-current debentures at the end of the period 82,563 81,428 81,714 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 96,294 109,789 109,163

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

EUR thousands 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 Other commitments Leasing commitments 135 233 179 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 4,872 774 − Commitments to leases not yet commenced − − 33 Guarantees On own behalf 8,083 10,683 9,906 Other own commitments 28,055 2,371 2,203 36,137 13,054 12,108

NOMINAL AND FAIR VALUES OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

30.9.2020 30.9.2019 31.12.2019 EUR thousand Nominal value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Currency forward contracts Hedge accounting not applied 3,965 -12 2,783 -19 − −

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY





a. Fair value through profit or loss b. Financial assets at amortized cost c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income d. Carrying amount e. Fair value





Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments 347 − 429 777 777 Loan receivables 3,256 3,650 − 6,905 6,905 Trade receivables − 53,671 − 53,671 53,671 Derivative receivables 6 − − 6 6 Interest and other financial receivables − 940 − 940 940 Cash and cash equivalents − 48,742 − 48,742 48,742 Total 30.9.2020 3,609 107,003 429 111,042 111,042





EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments 347 − 429 777 777 Loan receivables 3,845 3,650 − 7,495 7,495 Trade receivables − 46,728 − 46,728 46,728 Interest and other financial receivables − 313 − 313 313 Cash and cash equivalents − 37,741 − 37,741 37,741 Total 31.12.2019 4,193 88,432 429 93,054 93,054

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2020 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2019.

Suominen monitors constantly the open balances of the customers and takes action if payments are delayed. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the credit risk of certain customers depending on the markets in which they operate, but as a whole, also the customers have experienced increased demand of their products and thus their credit risks and Suominen’s expected credit losses arising from trade receivables have not materially increased.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES





30.9.2020 31.12.2019 EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 82,563 86,488 85,000 81,714 86,063 85,000 Lease liabilities 10,914 10,914 10,914 10,464 10,464 10,464 Total non-current financial liabilities 93,477 97,402 95,914 92,177 96,526 95,464 Current financial liabilities Current loans from financial institutions − − − 14,000 14,000 14,000 Lease liabilities 2,817 2,817 2,817 2,986 2,986 2,986 Interest accruals 2,151 2,151 2,151 551 551 551 Derivative liabilities 18 18 18 − − − Other current liabilities 736 736 736 440 440 440 Trade payables 42,499 42,499 42,499 44,495 44,495 44,495 Total current financial liabilities 48,222 48,222 48,222 62,473 62,473 62,473 Total 141,699 145,624 144,136 154,650 158,999 157,936



Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2020 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2019.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY





EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value Currency forward contracts, receivables − 6 − Loan receivables − − 3,256 Equity instruments − − 777 Total − 6 4,033 Derivatives at fair value Currency forward contracts, liabilities − -18 − Total − -18 −

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2020 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2019.





There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED FIGURES

Suominen has reclassified some overhead expenses from cost of goods sold to sales, marketing and administration expenses.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Published Restatement Restated EUR thousand 1-9/2019 1-9/2019 1-9/2019 Net sales 316,953 − 316,953 Cost of goods sold -290,597 2,037 -288,560 Gross profit 26,356 2,037 28,393 Other operating income 2,297 − 2,297 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -18,713 -2,037 -20,750 Research and development -2,582 − -2,582 Other operating expenses -633 − -633 Operating profit 6,724 − 6,724 Net financial expenses -4,072 − -4,072 Profit before income taxes 2,652 − 2,652 Income taxes -1,232 − -1,232 Profit / loss for the period 1,420 − 1,420





Published Restatement Restated EUR thousand 1-12/2019 1-12/2019 1-12/2019 Net sales 411,412 − 411,412 Cost of goods sold -377,255 2,754 -374,501 Gross profit 34,157 2,754 36,911 Other operating income 2,903 − 2,903 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -24,513 -2,754 -27,267 Research and development -3,376 − -3,376 Other operating expenses -1,041 − -1,041 Operating profit 8,129 − 8,129 Net financial expenses -5,998 − -5,998 Profit before income taxes 2,132 − 2,132 Income taxes -1,907 − -1,907 Profit / loss for the period 225 − 225

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors







For additional information, please contact:

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080

Toni Tamminen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051









Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi .



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi





Attachment