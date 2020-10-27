 

Interim Report, January – September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 08:45  |  35   |   |   

Period July 1 – September 30, 2020

  • Net sales of SEK 96.4 m (SEK 92.4 m)
  • Software revenues of SEK 69.1 m (SEK 62.5 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 63.3 m (SEK 57.8 m) which corresponds to 66 % (63 %) of net sales.
  • EBITDA SEK 27.0 m; 28.1 % (SEK 24.3 m; 26.3 %)
  • EBITDA-adj. SEK 17.4 m; 18.1 % (SEK 14.5 m; 15.7 %)
  • EBIT SEK 14.0 m; 14.5 % (SEK 11.2 m; 12.1 %)
  • Net profit SEK 9.2 m; 9.5 % (SEK 8.3 m; 8.9 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.17 (SEK 0.16)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 3.1 m (SEK 21.5 m)

Period January 1 – September 30, 2020

  • Net sales of SEK 299.8 m (SEK 290.7 m)
  • Software revenues of SEK 209.9 m (SEK 192.0 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 186.4 m (SEK 170.7 m) which corresponds to 62 % (59 %) of net sales.
  • EBITDA SEK 78.4 m; 26.2 % (SEK 72.3 m; 24.9 %)
  • EBITDA-adj. SEK 50.1 m; 16.7 % (SEK 44.5 m; 15.3 %)
  • EBIT SEK 40.6 m; 13.5 % (SEK 32.2 m; 11.1 %)
  • Net profit SEK 29.4 m; 9.8 % (SEK 23.0 m; 7.9 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.55 (SEK 0.43)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 65.4 m (SEK 15.6 m)

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

For the full report, see attached PDF.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 October 27, 2020.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment


FormPipe Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Formpipe’s Interim Report for January-September 2020
19.10.20
Nomination Committee for the AGM 2021