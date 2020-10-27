

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.10.2020 / 09:27

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. First name: Hasso Last name(s): Plattner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 101.584812 EUR 92349736.74 EUR 101.145518 EUR 99162256.68 EUR 99.933298 EUR 57023438.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 101.0267 EUR 248535432.2600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited MIC: SICS

