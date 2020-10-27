 

DGAP-DD SAP SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.10.2020, 09:28  |  64   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.10.2020 / 09:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
101.584812 EUR 92349736.74 EUR
101.145518 EUR 99162256.68 EUR
99.933298 EUR 57023438.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
101.0267 EUR 248535432.2600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited
MIC: SICS


27.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63287  27.10.2020 

SAP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SAP - Der Koloss wankt

Diskussion: SAP - Der Koloss wankt nicht
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zu mittels Vortex Fluidic Device hergestelltes gGO(TM)
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Umsätze stabilisieren sich auf niedrigerem Niveau - Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX beginnt mit erstem Bohrprogramm auf Liegenschaft King Tut
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:08 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse senkt Ziel für SAP auf 119 Euro - 'Outperform'
10:07 Uhr
Aufsichtsratschef Hasso Plattner kauft SAP-Aktien für Viertelmilliarde
10:01 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax bleibt nach SAP-Schock angezählt
09:58 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SAP SE english
09:58 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
09:34 Uhr
SAP-Aktie abgestraft: Doch clevere Investoren loten jetzt die Chancen aus!
09:28 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
09:00 Uhr
Videoausblick: Stimulus ist tot - trotzdem Rally?
08:28 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Kursrutsch beim DAX-Schwergewicht SAP
08:20 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax stabilisiert nach SAP-Schock

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:08 Uhr
10.051
SAP - Der Koloss wankt
26.10.20
129
SAP - Der Koloss wankt nicht
12.10.20
3
Fehler in neustem iOS kann Risikobewertung der Corona-App verfälschen
17.08.20
5
Börsengang am Freitag: Börsen-Oma zum CureVac IPO: „Weder zu jedem Preis zeichnen noch gleich zu Beg
14.11.19
2
SAP-Aktie wird zunehmend attraktiver! - Aktienanalyse