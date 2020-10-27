ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 OCTOBER 2020 AT 10.45 A.M.



ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED NOT TO DISTRIBUTE FUNDS FROM INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUITY FUND

Based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting 2020, the Board of Directors of Robit Plc has decided today that the company will not distribute funds from the company’s invested unrestricted equity fund to the shareholders. With this decision, Robit Plc prepares for the possible second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as near future investments to increase automation and capacity.