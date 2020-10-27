 

Laryngeal Mask Market Size Worth $789.0 Million By 2027 | CAGR 6.0% Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 09:49  |  68   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laryngeal mask market size is expected to reach USD 789.0 million by 2027 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%, over the forecast period. An increase in the number of surgeries that include anesthesia procedures coupled with the rising morbidity related to chronic diseases is the key contributor to market growth.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The disposable mask type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6.6% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disposable masks in critical care units
  • The adult patient segment led the global market in 2019 with a revenue share of over 58% and will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period
  • The hospitals & clinics end-user segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60% in 2019
  • This higher was attributed to rising awareness and supportive government and favorable reimbursement policies
  • Due to the presence of well-established companies and advance healthcare infrastructure, North America was the leading regional market in 2019
  • However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives & rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries
  • Industry players have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and geographic expansion, to gain a higher market share
  • For instance, in May 2019, Ambu A/S entered into a strategic partnership with Cook Medical; according to which, Cook Medical distributed Ambu's products in the U.S.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Laryngeal Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Patient (Adult, Children), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, ASCs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/laryngeal-mask-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Directed Energy Weapons Market Size Worth USD 93.20 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.8%: Emergen Research
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Magnetic Sensor Market to Reach $4.22 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Immunovia Announces Completion of Analysis from the IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study
Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease