SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laryngeal mask market size is expected to reach USD 789.0 million by 2027 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%, over the forecast period. An increase in the number of surgeries that include anesthesia procedures coupled with the rising morbidity related to chronic diseases is the key contributor to market growth.