Laryngeal Mask Market Size Worth $789.0 Million By 2027 | CAGR 6.0% Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laryngeal mask market size is expected to reach USD 789.0 million by 2027 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%, over the forecast period. An increase in the number of surgeries that include anesthesia procedures coupled with the rising morbidity related to chronic diseases is the key contributor to market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The disposable mask type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6.6% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disposable masks in critical care units
- The adult patient segment led the global market in 2019 with a revenue share of over 58% and will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period
- The hospitals & clinics end-user segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60% in 2019
- This higher was attributed to rising awareness and supportive government and favorable reimbursement policies
- Due to the presence of well-established companies and advance healthcare infrastructure, North America was the leading regional market in 2019
- However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives & rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries
- Industry players have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and geographic expansion, to gain a higher market share
- For instance, in May 2019, Ambu A/S entered into a strategic partnership with Cook Medical; according to which, Cook Medical distributed Ambu's products in the U.S.
Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Laryngeal Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Patient (Adult, Children), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, ASCs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/laryngeal-mask-market
