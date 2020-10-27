NORBIT is strengthening its position within maritime environmental monitoring

The SeaDarQ software, including radar raw data processing algorithms, will be fully integrated with NORBIT’s existing SeaCOP system. The SeaCOP system combines remote sensing technologies like radar, infrared cameras and sonars, with state-of-the-art data fusion and artificial intelligence.

Trondheim, 27 October 2020: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, today announces the acquisition of the SeaDarQ Radar System from Nortek Group. The SeaDarQ software for environmental monitoring, hydrography and small object detection will strengthen NORBIT´s position as a leading global provider of solutions for integrated environmental solutions.

“More than 10 years of research has gone into the development of the algorithms for radar-based detection of pollution on water in the SeaDarQ software. When this is combined with the camera-based detection algorithms from NORBIT, a unique and ground-breaking technology for environmental monitoring is created,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The combined solution will be an important contributor to minimize damages from potential oil spills wherever it is implemented. This is fully in line with NORBIT Oceans’ philosophy to provide environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies, and to broadening the product offering to the maritime markets.

