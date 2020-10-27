 

Asset Management Market Size Worth $1,292.17 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global asset management market size is expected to reach USD 1,292.17 billion by 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027. The factors driving the growth include the increasing need to reduce the downtime of equipment and ensure optimum utilization of the available resources. Advances in the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and infrastructure automation, coupled with the continued integration of analytical and business intelligence tools in asset management solutions are also expected to drive the market growth. The growing awareness about the advantages of IoT-based asset management solutions particularly bodes well for the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The strategic asset management service segment is expected to witness significant growth owing to the involvement of development and planning in the maintenance of infrastructure assets
  • The in-transit asset segment is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period in line with the growth in e-commerce activities across the globe
  • The support and maintenance segment is projected to exhibit a high CAGR as support and maintenance activities help the organizations in improving the efficiency of their assets and subsequently boosting the revenue generation
  • The aviation asset management segment is expected to grow at a noteworthy pace over the forecast period in line with the rise in air passenger traffic and the continued introduction of new aircraft models
  • The growing demand for cloud-based asset management solutions from the large number of SMEs based in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market.

Read 153 page research report with ToC on "Asset Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Asset Type (Digital, In-transit), By Function (Location & Movement Tracking, Repair & Maintenance), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/asset-management-market

