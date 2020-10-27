SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global asset management market size is expected to reach USD 1,292.17 billion by 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027. The factors driving the growth include the increasing need to reduce the downtime of equipment and ensure optimum utilization of the available resources. Advances in the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and infrastructure automation, coupled with the continued integration of analytical and business intelligence tools in asset management solutions are also expected to drive the market growth. The growing awareness about the advantages of IoT-based asset management solutions particularly bodes well for the growth of the market.