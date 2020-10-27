 

Bombardier celebrates the delivery of the 800th MOVIA metro car to Delhi Metro

  • Since the first train was introduced on Delhi Metro’s network in 2009, Bombardier’s metro fleet has travelled around 150 million kilometres and moved more than four billion passengers safely and comfortably
  • Delhi Metro operates one of the largest MOVIA metro fleets in the world with 816 metro cars ordered since 2007

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation recently celebrated the delivery of the 800th BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro car to India’s Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC). Together in partnership, Delhi Metro and Bombardier have been supporting Delhi’s National Capital Region’s ambitious expansion plans since 2007 and the new metros have delivered a huge capacity boost to Delhi’s metro network. The 800th metro car left Bombardier’s state-of-the-art railway vehicle manufacturing site at Savli near Vadodara, India and it will now undergo rigorous testing and commissioning processes before starting passenger service.

“Delhi Metro is pleased to have received the 800th indigenously manufactured metro car from Bombardier for its network. Bombardier’s metro cars, operating across Line 2, 3 and 4, add to DMRC’s extensive metro network that has benefited passengers and society in terms of comfort and environmental sustainability. Delhi Metro’s vast network is a classic example of self-reliant India with significantly high local content and manufacturing, delivering Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Make in India programme,” said S. S. Joshi, Director for Rolling Stock and Signalling, DMRC.

“We appreciate the tremendous effort from our Indian team to deliver 800 metro cars to Delhi Metro. We greatly value the trust and support received from Delhi Metro in this 13-year journey. This achievement of delivering the 800th metro car highlights the large scale and magnitude of Delhi Metro’s operations and we are extremely proud to be Delhi Metro’s long-term partner,” said Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director for India at Bombardier Transportation. He added, “These 100 per cent locally manufactured energy-efficient trains have been moving 1.5 million people in Delhi safely every day and the remaining 16 metro cars from the latest order (RS16) will be delivered to Delhi Metro by the end of this year.”

