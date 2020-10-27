 

Auction of Treasury Bills on 29 October 2020

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:        

Name
 Stock exchange code
 Maturity
DGTB 01/12/20 20 / IV 98-17884 1 December 2020
DGTB 01/03/21 21 / I 98-17967 1 March 2021
DGTB 01/06/21 21 / II 98-18189 1 June 2021
DGTB 01/09/21 21 / III 98-18262 1 September 2021

The sale will settle on 2 November 2020 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.


