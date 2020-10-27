ORBCOMM and Inmarsat to Provide Next-Generation, Global IoT Service

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, today announced that they will extend their agreement through at least 2035 and enhance their strategic partnership. The two companies will collaborate on joint product innovation and distribution of next-generation IoT satellite services , telematics devices and end-to-end solutions that offer the best-in-class combination of high bandwidth data packets with low-cost terminals.

As part of the partnership, ORBCOMM and Inmarsat are developing a next-generation service called OGx, which features two new offerings to suit future customer demand. The first is a higher data rate service offering designed to be nearly 40 times faster than the current IsatData Pro (IDP) service, allowing for much larger messages and faster delivery times. ORBCOMM’s current generation IDP terminals can be seamlessly upgraded over-the-air to the higher data rate OGx service, so customers can start development and integration now to ensure their solutions are market-ready when the OGx network becomes available expected in 2022.

In addition, ORBCOMM and Inmarsat are designing a second OGx offering, which is extremely power-efficient, to support a daily message for multiple years on a satellite terminal utilizing a single AA battery, making it ideal for remote monitoring and environmental sensing applications. Both OGx offerings are designed to have expanded broadcasting capabilities to send data to large groups of terminals and can leverage multiple modes of operation that can be tuned specifically for the required application.

The OGx offerings, which incorporate the current IDP service, will be supported by Inmarsat’s L-band constellations, including the current I-4 constellation and its forthcoming sixth generation (I-6) constellation. Inmarsat’s global L-band constellation offers the most sophisticated payload and lowest latency of any L-band satellite store-and-forward service. The L-band fleet delivers connectivity with 99.9% network availability and a ubiquitous, resilient and flexible solution for remote monitoring of fixed and mobile assets. Inmarsat’s I-6 satellites will significantly extend service capabilities to current and new IoT offerings, providing a reliable, cost-effective and backwards compatible satellite service and enhancing the return on investment for global customers over the long term.