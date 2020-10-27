 

IBC Advanced Alloys to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Board Chairman Mark A. Smith to Host a Follow-on Conference Call and Webcast on Monday November 2, 2020 at 12 PM Eastern

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern to discuss the Company's results and future growth strategies. To register for the webinar and conference call, and receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4283802165973057038

To call into the webcast on the listen-only phone line, please call +1 (415) 930-5321, access code 277-456-484.

A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event.

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This disclosure contains forward-looking statements and, although IBC believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements made by the Company in this press release are based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. IBC makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in IBC’s filings at www.sedar.com.


