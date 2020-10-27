 

GBT Tokenize Concludes qTerm’s Features

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 11:00  |  61   |   |   

Received Trademark Allowance Notice Issued

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”), the Company’s joint venture, has concluded qTerm device's features, adding two features.

qTerm, a human vitals device, powered by AI, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The device also received its Trademark allowance notice and will present it on the product/package as required by the United State Patent Office (“USPTO”).

In its first release, the qTerm device is targeted to measure body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart rate – all with a simple touch of the finger. An advanced circuitry and sensory systems will be implemented in order to enable these features. These three vitals measurements can provide important health factors for early viral infection detection. The device can be easily attached to the back of a smartphone or used as a standalone apparatus. If the reading is of concern, the user will receive a timely visual alert. qTerm smart phone app will keep a history for the user's records and provide numerical and statistical data about the user's body temperature.

qTerm’s mobile app is planned to be powered by AI, anonymously and securely collecting the user data, building potentially a worldwide ‘thermal map’ to alert about potential health risks proximities. The device's initial features have been determined and GBT/Tokenize is seeking to produce its initial prototypes.

GBT/Tokenize filed a comprehensive non-provisional patent with USPTO for the qTerm project. The patent includes a wide variety of features to be implemented within the device according to the Company's scheduled releases and milestones. The application has been assigned serial number 16983289 and the filing date is August 3, 2020.  

"Originally, we planned to issue an initial version of the device with body temperature feature only but we have decided to add two more features that together with the temperature can provide an essential information for early detection of the virus," stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO. "Now, with blood Oxygen level and heart rate, a user can easily identify early signs of health issues and take some steps. The device mobile app will support the additional two features recording and analyzing the data. We plan to expand the device further in the future, adding more features and AI capabilities." 

