 

DraftKings Extends Sports Betting Agreement with MansionBet

DraftKings’ B2B Technology Will Power Leading U.K. Sportsbook

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the renewal and extension of its relationship with MansionBet, the Gibraltar based sport betting brand of the Mansion Group, a leading provider of online gaming, with a portfolio of well-known online casino brands, as well as a sportsbook. The long-term agreement will see DraftKings’ B2B technology continue to power the tier one operator’s sportsbook and casino platform, in addition to providing a suite of managed services covering compliance, payments and anti-fraud protocols.

“Across multiple global jurisdictions, DraftKings is changing the way fans engage with sports,” said Shay Berka, DraftKings’ Chief International Officer. “Our renewal and extension with MansionBet, a tier one operator in the highly competitive U.K. market, is another example of the strategic value DraftKings’ cutting-edge B2B technology provides to our clients.”

Karel Manasco, CEO at Mansion commented: “DraftKings’ B2B platform has been instrumental to the success of MansionBet since we launched. The extended deal will allow us to provide our players with the ultimate sports betting experience, including increased offerings and an enhanced horse racing product, utilising the impressive platforms and services that DraftKings provide.”

Having experienced significant growth since launching in 2018, MansionBet will now leverage DraftKings’ suite of APIs across their entire sportsbook. The expansion will significantly enhance MansionBet’s customer offerings and experience, particularly for horse racing, which will now feature additional streaming coverage and Timeform content from both U.K. and international tracks.

About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

