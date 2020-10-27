WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company and a leader in health information services for physicians, other healthcare professionals and consumers, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire coliquio, a German-based information and education platform for healthcare professionals.

The acquisition combines the core competencies of coliquio, a leading digital medical information company for German-speaking physicians with that of Medscape, WebMD's flagship brand for healthcare professionals.

The addition of coliquio will build on Medscape's global source of clinical news, health information, education and point-of-care tools worldwide. Medscape and its affiliate network of platforms currently reach over 5 million physicians worldwide of which over 4 million physicians are outside the US.

"At coliquio, our mission is to enable physicians to make better decisions by connecting them with their peers, offering educational content of the highest quality and providing direct access to world-leading experts. We share big parts of that mission with Medscape; together we will be able to follow through on it with greatly increased power," said Martin Drees, Founder and CEO of coliquio. "We are excited to join forces with the WebMD team; it's the best-possible next step in our growth story."

"coliquio is an excellent addition to our global presence," said Jeremy Schneider, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager, WebMD Global. "Together, we can leverage our combined strengths to extend our reach and engagement to healthcare professionals in Europe and increase our value to customers through our best-in-class digital channels."

coliquio's telemedicine and doctor-patient offering medflex is not part of the transaction and will remain an independent entity operated by Germany-based medflex GmbH.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to regulatory and other approvals, which are expected to be received by the end of the year. Following closing, coliquio, with offices in Konstanz and Munich, will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Medscape as the companies build on and integrate products, platforms, and services. The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.